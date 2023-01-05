For most of his life, James Leas has been proverbially shaking his fist at the sky.
Actively involved in the opposition to the F-35 fighter jets now based at Burlington International Airport, the South Burlington resident frames the current conversation about the war planes as a struggle that began nearly 10 years ago.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate, patent lawyer, and lifelong activist, Leas is no stranger to the ins and outs of anti-war demonstrations.
“I was part of the ‘60s generation. I went to my first demonstration against the war in Vietnam in 1965, that was in Boston Common,” he said. “That war really did shape my thinking a lot because so many millions of people in Vietnam were killed and tens of thousands of American soldiers were killed there. What was it even really all about?”
In the 80s, he joined the fight against apartheid in South Africa, mainly against International Business Machines, or IBM, one the world’s largest information technology companies and the biggest supplier of computers to South Africa, which had a plant in Essex Junction.
The twist: he was one of IBM’s top engineers at the time.
“I ended up with my picture on the front page of the Poughkeepsie Journal at a demonstration in front of the IBM plant,” he said, explaining that IBM management ultimately allowed him to continue exercising his free-speech rights.
His fight for justice didn’t end with the Vietnam war or apartheid, but instead intensified as new wars began and as a new weapon made its home in South Burlington.
“This started in 2010. I heard that there was going to be a big meeting at the high school and leading officials from the state were going to be there to talk about the plan or the candidacy for the F-35s,” said Leas. “Hundreds of people came, and it seemed like the top officials all talked in glowing terms about how this would be so fabulous for our area. They didn’t even have a single negative or even neutral statement to say about it.”
According to the Vermont Air National Guard website, “The F-35A is the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter. It will replace the U.S. Air Force’s aging fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, which have been the primary fighter aircraft for more than 20 years and bring with it an enhanced capability to survive in the advanced threat environment in which it was designed to operate.”
Noise Impacts
Residents grew leery of the impacts these jets would have on the densely populated South Burlington and surrounding region, and concerns over noise pollution dominated the issue, “then later we found out that it was actually designed to carry these two nuclear bombs,” said Leas. “So, we put these nuclear capable, stealth, supersonic jets in the most densely populated part of Vermont. The neighborhood that’s like a baby factory.”
Residential opposition was taken to the town meeting ballot in 2018 in Burlington and 55 percent of votes urged the city council to cancel the plan to base the fighter jets at the airport. Nonetheless, residents saw the jets make their way to the airport the following year, replacing the F-16s, but not without protest, demonstrations and backlash.
Nearly five years later, complaints persist that the jets’ noise continues to create extreme quality of life issues. According to a Vermont Department of Health environmental impact statement, “on take-off, the F-35 is estimated to have a maximum sound level of 115 decibels. This is 21 decibels louder than the maximum sound level estimated for the F-16.”
“The repeated exposure to military low-altitude flight noise greater than 114 decibels may have the potential to cause noise-induced hearing loss,” read the statement.
According to the Vermont Air National Guard website, “the 158th Fighter Wing generally operates with takeoff windows Tuesdays through Fridays, 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 12:30-2:30 p.m., averaging two takeoff windows per day, each generally with four to eight aircraft. The wing also operates during drill weekend, typically the first non-holiday weekend of the month.”
CO2 Emissions
On Nov. 22 concerned residents took to the Burlington City Council Transportation, Energy and Utilities Committee to demand change regarding the airport’s CO2 emissions with one of the biggest culprits being the F-35 jets. While the airport is in South Burlington, its oversight is governed by Burlington.
“I request that the airport monitor VTANG CO2 emissions in its emissions scoping,” said resident Pike Porter.
“An ever-expanding airport and ever-increasing flights will lead to ever-increasing emissions. Wind generators and solar panels do not stop aviation emissions,” said another resident Ashley Adams. “Burlington’s net-zero plan is a lie because it excludes airport emissions. I am imploring this body to do the following: Stop the airport director’s efforts to expand flights, including aviation emissions from all sources including civilians and military in Burlington’s greenhouse gas inventory.”
Leas added to the public comment: “The military adds nothing to the economy. Removing F-35s from the airport would not only slash the airport’s greenhouse gas emissions but will also greatly lower the airport’s noise level so desperately needed housing can be restored on the now-vacant 44 acres facing the airport.”
Burlington city councilor Mark Barlow, chair of the committee, expressed that he was “very compelled by the public comment,” and urged airport director Nic Longo to consider these concerns.
Many other residents have leveled concerns about the fighter jets over the last decade, but according to Leas, these problems come as a result of a much larger issue.
“Technology and the ability to kill people has vastly increased. I don’t see diplomacy. I don’t see helping,” he explained. “For a tiny fraction of the money we’re spending on these wars, we could solve clean water issues or hunger or housing.
“We have so many homeless people in America and people without health care,” he said. “Why don’t we do those things and help people in other countries?”
For Leas, although these fights aren’t easy, they are worth fighting, otherwise “they win,” he said. “Vietnam took 10 years and apartheid took longer, but this is what we have to do with these F-35s,” he said. “This is wrong. I don’t think you’re being a patriotic American if you’re silent.”
