South Burlington’s city-wide mask mandate is still intact, but now businesses can opt out.
One amendment was added to the standing mandate before councilors approved it Monday night to allow local businesses an opt-out option, although masks are still required for city employees and visitors in city-owned buildings.
Councilors Tim Barritt and chair Helen Riehle voted against the mandate, arguing that infection rates are still high.
“Just want to remind everybody that over 900,000 Americans have died because of this disease. We were remiss in December to not reimpose the mask mandate. And we don’t know how many people in South Burlington became infected because of that and have added to the death toll in the state of Vermont. We don’t know,” Barritt said.
Under legislation passed last fall, Vermont municipalities that pass a mask mandate must renew or them every 30 days or let them lapse until all expire this April.
