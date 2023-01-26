Efforts to regulate South Burlington’s short- and long-term rental housing stock may gain some traction this year with city officials discussing the possibility of adopting a short-term rental ordinance and creating a rental registry — an effort that was implemented in Burlington but has failed to become law statewide.
City officials during a recent council meeting continued discussion around adopting legal language regulating short-term rentals, a conversation that has been ongoing since last spring when council member Meaghan Emery put forward language to put limits on housing used by companies like Airbnb and VRBO.
Since then, discussions have evolved into a broader look at the city’s rental housing stock, with talks of setting up both a rental registry and an enforcement arm within the planning and zoning department.
“A city our size, we need to get a handle on our rental stock, with all our aging inventory, for all of the safety reasons as well as the enforcement and collecting the appropriate taxes,” said city councilor Tom Chittenden.
With city council elections set for March, city manager Jessie Baker said the city would begin “putting together ideas to bring back after Town Meeting Day.”
“Anything we do here is going to require future elected officials to weigh in on ordinance changes and budgetary decisions and what not, so involving them from the beginning of the conversation ... I think would be useful,” she said.
Emery’s proposal borrows from similar ordinances adopted throughout the country in allowing short-term rentals in owner-occupied housing only, while banning rentals from accessory units, income-restricted affordable housing, student housing and dormitories and in buildings with more than four units.
Owners of short-term rental properties would have to obtain a permit from the city and would have to sign affidavits to ensure their compliance with local regulations. Hosts would be required to collect the local option tax and meals and rooms tax.
The efforts in South Burlington would be one of many throughout the state as municipalities take a hard look at the effect these rentals have on Vermont’s tight housing market. At least 14 other municipalities have taken steps to regulate short-term rentals, according to a report from Seven Days.
“I continue to receive emails from residents ... talking about houses that are being bought from people out of state that would be turned into a short-term rental,” she said. “It is something that people see as an investment and when we are dealing with our housing shortage and with the lack of workers, I think that that is something that should be foremost on our mind.”
There are not as many short-term rental listings in South Burlington as compared to Burlington or other towns in Lamoille County. However, the number of available listings has been increasing in recent years.
There were 68 available short-term rentals in South Burlington in December 2022, according to data from AirDNA, an increase of nearly 25 percent from December 2019. Also, according to data from Airbnb, Chittenden County hosted the most guests in the state in 2018 at 72,300.
Questions about whether meals and rooms taxes are being collected from these properties remain unanswered, but concerns extend beyond short-term rentals: ensuring that all rental units follow local fire department regulations and land use regulations is a priority among town officials.
“I think we need to take some action,” council member Tim Barritt said. “We can get our hands around two things, which is short- and long-term rental. We don’t have a rental registry, so to me I’d like to see them both combined because then we have an opportunity to make sure that all rentals are safe, and fire inspected … the same situation appears obvious to me whether it’s a short-term or a long-term rental unit owner.”
These efforts could be costly — in starting and maintaining a rental registry, while also keeping staff in the planning and zoning department to enforce the city’s land use regulations and other city codes.
“We clearly need to have a registry ... (but) it’s expensive,” Emery said. “It requires staffing, and for small towns, it can be really prohibitive — and even for us, it’s prohibitive. So, absent a statewide rental registry, we have to see what we can do.”
Gov. Phil Scott, in 2021, vetoed a bill that would have established a statewide registry of both long- and short-term rentals.
The city does not have any cost analysis of these potential initiatives, Baker said, but city staff will put together proposals for the council to discuss toward the end of March or April.
“As our community shifts and changes to a more rental community, I think we’re going to see that tipping point ... where we’re going to see that shift into the majority of our residents living in multi-family rental homes,” she said. “It’s easy to go to the voices that we hear who are all homeowners and privilege that, (but) I think we need to think really broadly about privileging all of our residents regardless of their homeownership status.”
