The South Burlington City Council Monday night approved the final design for a pedestrian bridge over I-89 — leaving the final say on financing the project through tax increment funding up to voters on Town Meeting Day.
The final design takes features from two of the three options preferred by people at several community workshops, and incorporates different elements from the sleeker, “modern design” with elements from the land bridge design, which would feature planting and earth works into the bridge.
The entire pathway will be accompanied by LED lighting “to provide security for the pathway users and an aesthetically pleasing effect at night,” project documents read.
“The bridge itself is intended to be a piece of art — the bright color, the architectural details — it has all been designed by an architect on our team so the bridge itself is acting as a piece of art,” said Aaron Guyette, project manager.
“This is really exciting,” said city council member Helen Riehle. “It’s very attractive and I think it’ll be a real attraction for our community.”
The $14.5 million East-West Crossing project, in the works for several years now, will create a pedestrian and cyclist access bridge over I-89, connecting pedestrian pathways from the Staples Plaza and Quarry Hill residential area to the University Mall property — helping move pedestrians between Burlington and South Burlington without having to cross off-ramps and on-ramps onto I-89.
“This will give people choices about how they want to travel, whether it’s for work or leisure,” said Ilona Blanchard, the city’s community development director and the project’s manager.
The city partnered with the Vermont Agency of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration on the project, and the project got a major boost in November 2021 when the city was awarded a $9.7 million federal transportation grant.
That grant will cover 67 percent of the cost, and the city will cover 30 percent using tax increment financing.
Tax increment financing is a tool that allows municipalities to take out debt to build public projects, then pay off the debt using future tax revenue from development built in a certain district.
Voters will have to approve the financing in March. The town will have a public meeting on the funding in December.
The remaining 3 percent, or roughly $500,000 of the cost, will have to be covered through other sources of funding.
Construction should begin sometime in 2025.
