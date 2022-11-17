South Burlington last week joined Burlington in passing an ordinance to regulate heating systems in new buildings while taking the additional step of regulating domestic water systems in new construction.
The ordinance requires that any new buildings permitted on or after Feb. 15 use a renewable energy source for their primary heating system and domestic water heating system.
“This is our chance as a community to codify the types of changes we need to ensure that everybody is doing their part to stop burning fossil fuels while we make the transition to something that’s cleaner,” said city council member Tim Barrett.
The ordinance provides for a two-year waiver period for new multi-family residential and commercial and industrial buildings “on the grounds that utilizing a renewable primary heating system or a renewable service water heating system in a new building would be uneconomical,” and lays out certain parameters in capital and operational costs to qualify.
The council will appoint a building inspector who will have the ability to ensure compliance and issue certifications. Fines for violations could total up to $800 per day, the ordinance reads.
The move by South Burlington comes a year and a half after Burlington approved an ordinance requiring city landlords and property managers to weatherize their buildings by upgrading their heating systems. Burlington voters this year also approved a charter change allowing the city to impose carbon fees on commercial and residential property owners, although details are still being worked out.
The state, meanwhile, has set out an ambitious task in its Global Warming Solutions Act, passed in 2020, which legally binds the state to meet climate emission requirements by 2030 — opening itself up to litigation if it doesn’t.
Gov. Phil Scott this year vetoed the clean heat standard bill that would have created a fuel credit marketplace aimed at incentivizing eco-friendly ways of heating. Lawmakers failed to override Scott’s veto by one vote, but with a new Democratic supermajority in the Statehouse, efforts at another go may materialize.
Vermont’s transportation and thermal sectors produce 74 percent of the state’s carbon emissions, according to the annual progress report from the Energy Action Network released in September.
Passing the ordinance during the COP27 hearings in Egypt, residents lauded the efforts by the city. Laurie Smith, a resident, called it “a huge step toward helping us reduce our CO2 impact on our climate and improving the quality of our environment in South Burlington.”
“I think we’re obligated to do as much as we can at the local level as well as the state level to solve these problems,” resident Sarah Dopp said. “I don’t think we’re meant to feel comfortable about this, this is an existential situation.”
But the ordinance also generated some uneasiness among residents and businesses operating in the city.
Dylan Giambatista, head of public affairs for Vermont Gas Systems, cautioned the council against getting out of step with state energy protocols. Vermont Gas serves more than 55,000 families and businesses in Franklin, Chittenden and Addison counties.
“We have taken these proactive steps in recognition that the product that we have served over the past 50 or so years, and that we serve today, fossil fuels, has significant climate impacts, and to this end we are focused on trying to align our actions with a statewide energy policy, Global Warming Solutions Act,” Giambatista said.
“Whether it be this ordinance or future charter changes, we would just ask to consider the way that local regulations impact implementation of those statewide climate objectives ... specifically that the creation of multiple policies or a tapestry of municipal policies beyond South Burlington may not be aligned or consistent with some of those state goals,” he added.
Meanwhile, Matt Cota, a South Burlington council member, warned that the city should consider the ramifications of the policy in view of the serious fuel shortages New England and the country face.
Cota recused himself from the vote. He is a lobbyist who serves as executive director of the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association and owns Meadow Hill Consulting, where he works with heating and cooling contractors in the state.
New England power producers have warned of a potential strain on the regional grid as a surge in natural-gas demand in Europe and abroad threatens local supplies, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.
Despite recusing himself, Cota cited a letter penned to President Joe Biden by Joe Nolan, the chief executive officer of Eversource, the region’s largest energy provider, that “New England will not have sufficient natural gas to meet power supply needs for the region in the event of a severe cold spell this winter.”
“This is a serious policy that we’re undergoing here,” Cota said. “We’re transforming our energy sector to move away from fossil fuels to electricity, and there are real consequences,” he said. “We have historic lows for distillate ... we need that diesel fuel to produce the power to keep the lights on this winter, so when we think about putting more of our energy load on electricity, we need to consider where it comes from on the sunniest day, and where it comes from on the coldest night in January.”
But councilors stayed the course. Council member Thomas Chittenden called the ordinance “a very reasonable, well-phased, modest step,” Meaghan Emery said that the city will “have time to react if this ordinance is no longer viable.”
“This is not the final step, it is a step of many steps that will need to be taken in the future,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.