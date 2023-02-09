Ahead of Town Meeting Day, when voters will go to the polls to vote on several issues and to elect two people for South Burlington City Council and three for the school board, the city is giving voters a chance to hear from the candidates themselves.
The two people running for the three-year seat on the city council are Andrew Chalnick and James Leas. Tyler Barnes, Lydia C. Diamond and Paul Engels are vying for the two-year term.
On the school board, Lisa Hickey and Alex McHenry are vying for the three-year seat and Travia Childs and Brian Companion are running for the two-year position.
Laura Williams is running unopposed for the third seat, the remaining two years of a three-year seat.
The South Burlington High School debate team is hosting the public forum in City Hall Auditorium on Thursday, Feb. 16. The city council forum will go from 5 to 7 p.m. and the school board forum from 7 to 9 p.m. The link for the hybrid event will be posted on the city’s website, southburlingtonvt.gov.
The forum starts with candidate introductions followed by answers to questions written by the debate team, and finally ends with students selecting questions from members of the virtual or in-person audience.
If you have any questions, email Vince Bolduc at vbolduc@smcvt.edu or Monica Ostby at monicaostby@yahoo.com.
Debate team members involved in this project include Izzy Laramie, Makenna Cannon, Kenyon Smith, Richard Jiang, Memphis Everest, Brooks Balkan, Kate Becker, Rylan Williams and Madison Dewees. Debate team advisor is faculty member Carly Bennett.
