South Burlington will hold a public workshop on its east-west crossing project — a walking and cycling bridge over I-89 at Exit 14 – on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m., at city hall.
It is the second in a series of three public workshops.
The workshops will result in a design concept for the crossing project, set for construction in 2025. Doors (and a virtual room) open at 5:30 p.m. for a preliminary look at potential concepts and a light dinner prior to the workshop.
The city, in partnership with the Vermont Agency of Transportation and the Vermont division of the Federal Highway Administration, has hired a multi-disciplinary design team that will present three competing concepts based on input received at the first workshop.
The final concept will be presented to the public in October.
In June, the east-west crossing design team held its first workshop and were charged by the public to develop both an iconic and fundamentally functional structure. The design team has been working on three alternative concepts: a land bridge, a “Vermonty” bridge and a modern bridge, all of which will be presented at the second workshop.
Options for path connections to the bridge follow the city’s preference, which begins on Williston Road, hugs the southern side of the Exit 14 cloverleaf interchange, and may feature spurs to Quarry Hill and the University Mall.
The bridge, located in South Burlington, removes a significant regional barrier to walking and biking between Burlington and South Burlington and expands access to many employment, housing and retail opportunities in both cities.
In 2021, South Burlington was awarded a $9.77 million grant from the federal government to bring the crossing project from planning to construction. These funds are to be matched with tax increment district financing.
More at southburlingtonvt.gov.
