South Burlington is set to be a heavyweight in Vermont’s newly redrawn legislative maps, gaining another state representative and cornering a third majority in a new Senate district.
But the city’s gain could also potentially overshadow several smaller Chittenden County towns lumped into those new districts.
In the House, the city will share a fifth state representative with a portion of Williston and could rule one of three new Chittenden County Senate districts should Gov. Phil Scott lend his signature to the maps, which headed to his desk last week.
“We will be well represented,” South Burlington city clerk Donna Kinville said. “Not to displace anybody else, but I mean, technically we are kind of the largest municipality in this group, and therefore have the possibility of having three senators.”
The Legislature has broken up Chittenden County’s six-member Senate district, replacing it with two proposed three-member districts and one single-member district: Chittenden Central, Chittenden North and Chittenden Southeast.
Two Chittenden County senators who currently reside in South Burlington, Thomas Chittenden and Michael Sirotkin, both Democrats, would keep their seats, alongside Sen. Ginny Lyons of Williston in the new three-member Chittenden Southeast district.
Chittenden argued that the Legislature’s move to two three-member and one single member Chittenden County Senate districts will avoid one town (like South Burlington) having too much power.
“Three-member districts really accomplished the following: it allowed for no one district to have one town that overrides or has a supermajority over other smaller towns,” he said.
An earlier iteration of the Senate map with two-member districts would have meant that South Burlington’s population consumed over half of the district, despite being grouped in with a few other towns, he said, but other legislators worried the city’s voice would be too loud.
Now, the city only makes up about a third of the population in the Chittenden Southeast district, which includes a portion of Burlington, Williston, Shelburne, Hinesburg, Charlotte, Richmond, Bolton, Underhill and St. George.
The three-member Chittenden Central district includes Burlington, Winooski and parts of Colchester and Essex, while the Chittenden North district, which will be represented by one senator, includes Fairfax, Milton, Westford and part of Essex.
Giving one community too much power was the prevailing concern that catalyzed the break-up of the Chittenden six-member district in 2019, and it still seems to concern many Vermonters.
Last year, as the state Legislative Apportionment Board began redrawing the districts, respondents to one of its surveys decried the county as too powerful and overshadowing less populous Vermont communities. Still, the county is the most populous in the state with over 168,000 people and steady growth.
The new legislative maps seem to be good news for South Burlington, which added 2,388 people to its population since the 2010 census and will take the title of second biggest city in Vermont after the village of Essex Junction breaks from the town of Essex.
In the House
Thanks to that growth, South Burlington will likely send a fifth representative to the House next year in a new district shared with neighboring Williston, which saw 16 percent growth in its population since 2010, one of the biggest jumps in the state. At about 10,100 people, the municipality is just under half the size of South Burlington.
Sharing a House representative with another municipality was not Kinville’s first choice — she argued that the city’s rapid growth, about 13 percent in the last 10 years, qualified South Burlington for five insular House districts — but she’s happy that the city wasn’t split up.
Currently, South Burlington’s four House districts are served by Ann Pugh, John Killacky, Maida Townsend and Martin LaLonde, all Democrats.
At 30 percent, Killacky’s district had the biggest growth in the state since the last census, with Pugh’s district close behind him at 27.5 percent.
“I love that we will now have five districts representing South Burlington in the Vermont House. I hope that these district lines might also be adopted for our city council,” he wrote in an email.
Chris Shaw, chair of both the South Burlington Board of Civil Authority and the South Burlington Democrats, believes the city has some shared values with Williston but perhaps more in common with Shelburne.
“(Williston) probably will have more of a problem with it insofar as their numbers are smaller compared to ours. That gives us an electoral advantage if you want to have a South Burlington person in that office,” Shaw said.
Donning his South Burlington Democrats hat, Shaw noted that city councilors Helen Riehle, Matt Cota and Tim Barritt all live in the new House district and could potentially run.
As far as the Senate goes, he’s happy with the city’s representation in the new Chittenden Southeast district.
“Our representation is, in our mind as the board of civil authority, better represented with like towns like Shelburne, Williston, and so on. I’m not sure we have as much in common with Jericho, Underhill, Richmond and Bolton, but the problem is, of course, they haven’t the pennies and often get moved around like pawns,” Shaw said.
Slighter but still substantial, Shelburne grew by about 8 percent, Hinesburg grew by 6 percent and Charlotte grew by 4 percent, according to the census.
With new legislative maps, there’s also likely to be some confusion for voters. The names of House districts have all changed, a new shared district with Williston will mean a new polling location, and residents will be voting in a new Senate district for the first time.
A fifth representative will mean South Burlington residents in the shared district will have a new polling location, but those details and the exact boundaries of the districts haven’t yet been ironed out, said Kinville.
