For the second time this year, the city of South Burlington will pay out a settlement in a case involving the police department. The city will pay $70,000 to Matthew Rudavsky, who filed a lawsuit against multiple police officers in 2018, alleging that he was the victim of excessive force during a 2015 arrest.
According to the complaint, in 2015 Rudavsky was arrested in South Burlington after a drunken, verbal altercation and transported to the police station. He alleged that one of the officers, then detective Christopher Bataille — now listed as a sergeant — “attacked” him while handcuffed, “roughly propelling him forward and downward, slamming him, head first, to the concrete floor of the holding cell,” according to court documents.
The original complaint cites a failure to train employees regarding use of force and a failure to fully document the use of force in a report, arguing that “the failure of any member of SBPD who was on duty and within earshot of the incident to come to Rudavsky’s aid is further evidence of a of a [sic] recognized and accepted policy, custom, protocol and practice of condoning and/or acquiescence of the use of excessive force by its officers.”
The city was named in the complaint for liability and conspiracy to cover up the incident. Other South Burlington officers named in the complaint included Patrick Mulcahy, David Solomon, Kenneth Soffen, and retired chief Trevor Whipple, but last year, the court granted summary judgment to all of the officers but Bataille, ending those officers’ involvement in the case.
In his appeal, Bataille argued that Rudavsky’s behavior was “erratic and unpredictable,” because he was intoxicated, and that he made “specific threats towards Mulcahy.” He argued that his “takedown” of Rudavsky was reasonable so he could double lock the handcuffs, which is required under department policy to prevent injury and potential nerve damage to the cuffed person.
“For the two minutes preceding the takedown, Rudavsky had been actively and physically resistant, and it took three officers 30 seconds to get the handcuffs on Rudavsky’s wrists. Rudavsky had refused to comply with direct verbal commands. He had physically withheld his arms and hands from the officers,” the appeal continued.
The court rejected Bataille’s defense, that he is protected under qualified immunity and the use of force was reasonable. While both sides submitted appeals to the decision late last year, the March settlement calls for both to dismiss their appeals and file motions to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, which brings the matter to an end.
Qualified immunity is a legal doctrine that protects government officials, in this case police officers, from lawsuits “alleging that the official violated a plaintiff’s rights, only allowing suits where officials violated a ‘clearly established’ statutory or constitutional right,” according to Cornell Law School.
While it is in part intended to shield officials from harassment and liability, according to Cornell, in recent years, some have questioned the use of the defense to shield officials from accountability.
“Nearly every year for the last decade, the Supreme Court has taken up at least one case involving qualified immunity for police and nearly always rules in favor of police,” according to an article from Poynter, a nonprofit resource for fact-checking and journalism ethics.
In Vermont, legislators have proposed closing this legal loophole with S.254, a bill that would waive the use of qualified immunity as a defense and create a “private right of action against law enforcement officers for violations of Vermont constitutional, statutory, and common law rights.” The bill's first draft has since been watered down to not explicitly waive qualified immunity, but to commission a report on it.
But many Vermont law enforcement officials are not keen on eliminating qualified immunity. Speaking on the topic which legislators tried to embed in a different public safety bill last session, South Burlington Police chief Shawn Burke argued that the defense is “misunderstood.”
“There’s some belief that police misconduct somehow hides under this umbrella. That’s not true. There are plenty of civil suits that are filed against police departments in the state of Vermont that proceed through federal court where the conduct is not quickly dismissed under qualified immunity,” Burke told The Other Paper last April.
But James Lyall, executive director of the ACLU in Vermont, has said that qualified immunity “fosters an environment where some police may feel empowered to violate people’s rights, knowing they will face few if any consequences. This legal barrier erodes relationships with the community and diminishes the legal system’s credibility.”
In a recent opinion piece, Lyall noted that even the libertarian Cato Institute calls qualified immunity “one of the most obviously unjustified legal doctrines in our nation’s history. It has failed utterly as a matter of law, doctrine and public policy.”
Echoing Burke’s sentiments, the Vermont Department of Public Safety also has spoken out against stripping police officers of qualified immunity, arguing that the current bill “feeds anti-police sentiment,” in a statement March 2.
“Singling out law enforcement officers for disparate treatment will further exacerbate the current crisis in public safety,” the department wrote in the statement. “Making it easier to sue police officers will not increase police accountability. Most lawsuits are settled out of court with no admission of liability, typically because it’s cheaper to settle than to litigate.”
Similar to the case at hand.
The South Burlington city council approved the settlement with Rudavsky in early March, agreeing to pay $70,000 as a compromise to avoid further litigation. The Vermont League of Cities and Towns, acting as insurer for the city, cut the check.
