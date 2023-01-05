The South Burlington City Council approved putting a multi-million-dollar bond vote on the ballot for Town Meeting Day to upgrade aging infrastructure at the Bartlett Bay Wastewater Treatment plant.
Residents will now decide whether to approve spending a maximum amount of $33.8 million. If approved, the city could see a refurbished treatment plant by the summer of 2026.
Tom DiPietro, the city’s public works director, told the council that much of the facility’s infrastructure is well past its lifespan — the plant was built in 1970 and saw its last upgrade in 1999 — and many of the water pump stations are beginning to break down.
“We’re starting to see some failures” at some of the pump stations, DiPietro said. Treated wastewater from the Bartlett Bay plant is discharged about 600 feet out into Shelburne Bay.
The $33.8 million price tag also includes upgrades to the Airport Parkway wastewater facility to better manage solids generated from the Bartlett Bay site. That will cost $1.8 million.
Upgrades to the pump stations, meanwhile, will cost approximately $4.5 million. Some of the pump stations have been in service for 50 years and the existing cast-iron mains need replacing to prevent raw sewage spills into the bay.
The bond authorization would not require the city to spend all the $33.8 million, DiPietro said. The city could spend less if it can secure grants, which is a work in progress.
Officials estimate the upgrades will ultimately translate into steep rate increases: an estimated 6.75 percent increase for fiscal years 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.
That would mean a $71 increase in the annual cost to homeowners on the city’s water system. The bond would only be paid via revenues collected from ratepayers and would not be borne on the city’s general taxpayers, officials said.
“We’re currently working on a rate study, so I’ll be back here late winter, early spring hopefully, to talk about the results of that rate study,” he said. “We’re looking really closely at our wastewater and drinking water rates and where we go from here.”
South Burlington residents have seen average annual rate increases of roughly 2.2 percent since 2013 — some of the lowest rates compared to other municipalities in the region, according to data collected by the engineering firm Hoyle Tanner.
About 90 percent of homes in South Burlington are served by the system.
Public information hearings are expected to be held sometime in February, city councilors said.
If voters approve the bond vote in March, it will give the city the OK to approve the final design and prepare contract documents.
The bidding process is expected to run through May and June of 2024 and — if everything goes smoothly — construction would begin in June 2024.
