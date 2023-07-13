There likely won’t be a mayor in South Burlington anytime soon.
But that’s just about the only certainty so far as the wide-ranging conversation over how South Burlington governs itself, and how residents want to be represented, continues through its process.
Members of the city’s charter committee, tasked by the city council in late 2021 to investigate whether a ward system or more councilors would provide better geographical representation to the state’s second-largest city, will begin deliberating what recommendations they want to make to the council during their July meeting, which was held on Wednesday night after press deadline.
It marks the end of the committee’s public outreach campaign: The body held two public forums in May and circulated a survey that 177 people responded to.
“The survey results I think are fairly clear,” Peter Taylor, the chair of the committee, said. “(There were) 177 responses. People tell me that’s very good — from my perspective it’s disappointing when you have over 16,000 residents.”
Survey respondents overwhelmingly approved of keeping the city manager system intact. South Burlington is currently governed by a city manager and council chair form of government, with five councilors elected at-large to represent the city’s population and the city manager appointed by the council.
But beyond that, responses were split. Fifty-four percent preferred that the council keep five members, compared to 46 percent who preferred more than five.
Roughly 38 percent of respondents wanted to keep council members elected at-large, while 33 percent and 30 percent of respondents, respectively, wanted council members elected from the city’s five wards, or with members elected from a combination of wards and at-large.
Meanwhile, 53 percent of respondents said they wanted to keep the current structure in the school board in place, compared to 48 percent who wanted either school board members elected from wards or through a combination of wards and at-large.
Comments from the survey seemed divided: “Please make the City Council representative of all sections of the city,” one respondent said.
“I believe we should keep things as they are,” another respondent wrote. “Our city government functions extremely well. I strongly disagree with the proposals to change the system. If people feel under-represented, the solution is to become involved by running for office or volunteering in some other capacity (committees, etc). Creating a system where each district has to be represented by a councilor, for example, is no guarantee that people from each district will run.”
Participants at the May 25 meeting were mostly in favor of switching to a ward-based system. Chris Trombly, the chair of the city’s affordable housing committee who attended the meeting, said he favored moving away from an at-large system “so that we don’t dilute voices of underrepresented demographics in the city.
“There’s a different perspective for residents that live, for example, close to the airport versus right on Shelburne Road,” he said.
“We have a growing community. We have a diverse community. We have different neighborhoods with different characteristics, and we need city councilors who speak for those unique characteristics,” South Burlington resident Dan Albrecht said.
As the city continues to grow, debates over how city residents are represented have become more prevalent. Four of the five current city councilors — as well as two recent councilors who stepped down last year — live in one of the city’s five wards: the southeast quadrant, a more rural and affluent area of town.
More than half of the campaign cash raised in the weeks leading up to the March election, meanwhile, came from residents living in one of the wealthiest census tracts in the county that encompasses less than 23 percent of the city’s population and includes the city’s southeast quadrant.
Andrew Chalnick and Tyler Barnes were in March elected to three- and two-year terms on the board, respectively, replacing Vermont Sen. Thomas Chittenden and Matt Cota.
Straw polls taken during charter committee meetings show that the group remains split over whether to recommend keeping the current governing structure or to recommend wards.
“If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it,” committee member Chuck Hafter said at their June meeting. He suggested the committee could look at the issue again in a few years, according to minutes from the meeting.
Committee member Paul Engels disagreed and said that the fact that four of the five councilors come from one ward is an indication that council representation system was “broken.”
“There’s still discussion to be had, so I don’t want to prejudge where we’re going to end up on this,” Taylor said. “We did a couple of straw polls, and you got a flavor for the committee. That doesn’t mean that, after they’ve had a chance to digest all the information, that those folks might change when we actually take a formal vote on whether to proceed with each of the other topics.”
Any final decision, Taylor noted, would ultimately come down to the city council. The committee could recommend a charter change and the council could decline, or vice versa.
“I hope to have a pretty good sense of what we’re going to recommend to the Council at the end of the July meeting,” he said.
