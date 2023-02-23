South Burlington residents on March 7 will vote to elect two new representatives to the city council.
Five candidates are running to fill two seats — one vacated by state Sen. Thomas Chittenden and another by Matt Cota.
Tyler Barnes, Lydia Diamond and Paul Engels are all vying for Cota’s two-year seat, while James Leas and Andrew Chalnick are battling for Chittenden’s three-year seat.
The candidates responded to a list of questions sent to them by The Other Paper in the run up to the election. Those answers can be read below.
Please list three immediate priorities you have and, if elected, how you would implement those.
Tyler Barnes: Affordability. South Burlington has always been known as an inviting, accessible community that celebrates socio-economic diversity. As councilor, I would support policies that keep us affordable and accessible for current residents and future generations of prospective residents alike. Housing is the variable that has the greatest influence on whether we remain affordable. If we want to make it easier for current and future residents to live here, we need to increase our housing stock. It is important that we do so in a way that capitalizes on the utilities infrastructure we’ve already built, that ensures that we preserve the character of our city’s existing neighborhoods, and that doesn’t unintentionally create socioeconomic division within our communities. I feel that the best way to do this is to promote the development of new homes throughout the city, rather than restricting them to certain traffic corridors. Creating a business-friendly climate. Increasing the number of businesses in South Burlington will further help reduce the tax-burden of current and future residents. I see a number of things South Burlington could do to become more business-friendly; as a local small-business owner, I’d be proud to bring this perspective to the council.
Andrew Chalnick: My immediate priorities are providing more access to affordable, quality housing for all residents, an inclusive and vibrant city where it is safe to walk and bike, addressing our climate crisis and protecting our natural resources.
Lydia Diamond: Racial Justice in our schools (out of control). The mental health madness of Covid-19. Homelessness and food insecurity and childcare are all essential needs for a healthy society.
Paul Engels: The City Council is expected to vote on an updated Comprehensive Plan for 2024-2032 in December. I want the Council to ensure that the plan is clear and concise about the direction of our city in developing more housing, supporting families and businesses, and protecting natural resources. The Planning Commission is in the process of holding 11 community conservations about issues and neighborhoods as well as reports from the standing committees in the city, all of which will drive the updates to the plan. The Comp Plan will also incorporate the Climate Action Plan endorsed last year by the city council. I fully endorse this plan and the implementation process (see item below). The Charter Committee will soon send to the city council their recommendations for expanding the size of the city council to make the council more representative of all residents. The goal is an important one and deserves very careful consideration by the residents and the council.
James Leas: I will introduce resolutions and ordinances that use the city’s authority under state law “to promote the public health and safety” by regulating vehicles “of every kind” to cancel the injurious 115-decibel F-35 training at the airport that violates the military’s own civilian-protecting regulations. Once the F-35 departs, the FAA requires the airport to sell the 44 acres of now vacant land in Chamberlin neighborhood for desperately needed housing. Building hundreds of units of affordable housing on this city-center land will also preserve pristine open fields further from city center, and it will boost revenue for our city and schools. I am campaigning for a mass weatherizing-homes program, going house to house, run by the city. Whether you rent or own, working-class families will save money and conserve energy — and it won’t cost them a dime. Plugging leaks in thousands of homes will provide good-paying jobs, benefits, and training. How to pay for it: raise $2.5 million by adding a 10 percent tax surcharge to properties worth over $1 million. Add full-day child care: I support the city and school district adding full-day child care to the existing pre-kindergarten and after-school programs at our 3 elementary schools at low cost to parents while providing good-paying jobs, benefits, and training. How to pay for it: use left-over federal funds for adding the space and tax large employers for the salaries.
With the city shifting from a suburban housing market to a rental market with new apartment buildings and development, is the city doing enough to protect renters and to ensure the market remains affordable for low- and middle-income renters and homeowners? If not, what policies would you pursue to tackle this?
James Leas: No, the city is not doing enough, and renters do not have a voice. Renters comprise 41 percent of the households in South Burlington. I will support establishing an official city committee composed of renters that will propose measures to the city council to protect renters and their rights.
Tyler Barnes: I applaud the efforts of the council, planning and zoning, and planning commission to continue to keep South Burlington inclusive and diverse. I would like to see the city do more to help ensure that renters and low- and middle-income homeowners alike have the opportunity to live throughout our city. As parent of children enrolled in South Burlington schools, I’m already seeing differences in the composition our elementary schools. Because we’re at our best when we’ve exposure to different cultures, communities, and ideas, I’d like to see the classes at each of our schools include students from different cultures and communities, and would promote policies that help diversify our schools, communities and neighborhoods accordingly.
Andrew Chalnick: We must address the shortage of affordable and workforce housing. I support limits on short-term rentals, rezoning additional commercial areas to allow for redevelopment and housing, the promotion of accessory dwelling units and enacting sensible protections for tenants. I will prioritize new housing through well-planned infill and with denser housing along our main thoroughfares, close to places of work, schools and services. I will encourage landlords to weatherize rental units and convert from fossil fuels to clean electricity.
Lydia Diamond: A tenant’s union for the 41 percent of renters in South Burlington. Homes with a rent-to-buy option.
Paul Engels: We need some restrictions on short-term rentals, so they do not replace long-term housing for our residents and do not degrade community neighborhoods. We will also need to develop a requirement for a rental registry with an annual fee and declaration by landlords that they are in compliance with state building standards. Eventually, we will need a robust enforcement mechanism and additional city personnel. This will not happen overnight, but it needs to happen. Finally, we should continue to promote the development of affordable housing in city center and along Shelburne and Williston Roads close to mass transit, shops and stores. We should also task the planning commission with examining some zoning revisions in Technology Park to allow for residential buildings.
What are your thoughts on the pace of development, and does that conflict at all with efforts to conserve land in the city?
Paul Engels: We have 9,500 homes in South Burlington with 1,400 homes in the pipeline. The impact on efforts to conserve land and natural resources is profound. We need to follow Smart Growth principles and build dense developments in our downtown and in transit-served areas. Many opportunities for redevelopment and infill exist. Redevelopment of the University Mall into a future site for retail, entertainment, and residential purposes with direct access to the forthcoming connector bridge will be a major asset for the city.
James Leas: We need to implement the city’s 2016 comprehensive plan and the 2018 regional plan that already prioritizes building affordable housing in city center and along Shelburne Road and Williston Road. More than this, we need to use the city’s state-delegated authority to remove the F-35 so housing can be restored on the 44 acres of now-vacant land in the Chamberlin neighborhood. Reopening that land for housing is essential to reduce pressure on pristine open land the city wants to conserve. As the 44 acres is already publicly owned, it can be used exclusively for desperately needed affordable housing, and many hundreds of units can be built — once the F-35 departs.
Tyler Barnes: Development and conservation are often felt to be mutually exclusive aims. I don’t think they need to be. If elected, I’d work to change this paradigm. At the end of the day, we need both new homes and to ensure that we’re doing our fair-share in combating the climate crisis. This means that both voices — those in favor of more development, and those in favor of conservation — need to be represented at the table, and that our policies must incorporate both perspectives. This is precisely what I’m proposing to bring to the table — a balanced perspective that accounts for the needs of both parties.
Andrew Chalnick: We should be proud of our 1,000 perpetually affordable homes — about 10 percent of our total homes — and the 180 more perpetually affordable homes in the pipeline, and recognize the 900 homes waiting to be built (having been recently approved by the DRB), and 400 more in the pipeline. We need to continue this great progress. If the voters approve the City Center TIF District financing, the city would invest close to $30 million in projects to improve traffic flow and provide bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure in the heart of our city. I would be excited to help with implementation of these projects. What we can’t allow is suburban sprawl across natural resource areas that are critically important to the city and the state. These areas sequester carbon, provide a buffer against flooding, filter pollutants before they can enter Lake Champlain, provide habitat for pollinators, insects and wildlife, clean and cool our air, and nourish our souls. Sacrificing these areas would damage this community, profit a few, put upward pressure on taxes and do nothing to address the shortage of affordable and workforce housing.
Lydia Diamond: The candidate did not specifically respond to this question.
How would you go about implementing actions laid out in the city’s Climate Action Plan?
Lydia Diamond: The candidate did not specifically respond to this question.
Paul Engels: The city manager and senior staff have already outlined a detailed process for implementing the major sections of the plan. The recommendations regarding transportation will be addressed first. Work groups will be formed and members will be recruited to represent various areas of expertise. In addition, members of our city who might be most negatively burdened by possible changes will be involved in implementation planning. Issues of inclusion, equity, and major sections of the plan ensures involvement of the citizens, especially those most affected by the proposed changes.
James Leas: The plan calls for weatherizing 600 existing homes a year but fails to remove the cost from working people. It only calls for “engagement” and “consulting.” This plan must be implemented at zero cost to all renters and all working-class and moderate income homeowners. We can do it with a city run house-to-house weatherization program paid for by raising $2.5 million a year with a 10 percent tax surcharge on properties worth over $1 million... The plan’s electric car idea is fine for those with lots of money. It must be supplemented with free, frequent, and comfortable public transit with WiFi. A much better way to get to work than fighting traffic. Paid for by a tax surcharge on large employers... The plan omits mention of the worst gas guzzler in the state: each F-35 burns 22 gallons per minute in straight and level flight — even more taking off and in high-g maneuvers. Use the city’s state-delegated authority to “promote the public health, safety, welfare, and convenience” by canceling the F-35 training in South Burlington.
Tyler Barnes: This is an exciting time to be an elected official in South Burlington. We have a lot of competing demands on our infrastructure and tax dollars — demands that will only grow over the next few years. We need to replace our wastewater treatment facilities, reduce the strain on our first responders, fire-fighters and police, maintain our schools, honor the commitments we’ve made to the community regarding the city center, keeping up with our infrastructure obligations to residents, and continue to serve as an economic engine for Chittenden County. The Climate Action Plan is but one of these competing demands. If elected, I will work to deliver policies that balance these needs, rather than prioritize one. And because the degree to which we are able to deliver effective policies depends on the degree to which we’re able to account for these diverse needs as we develop them, I believe this approach — one that balances these needs — will best serve our community in both the short and long term.
Andrew Chalnick: Climate change is the most pressing challenge of our generation. As Vice-Chair of the Climate Action Task Force, climate action is near and dear to my heart. There is insufficient space here to detail all we can and must do, but I have many ideas. I have been endorsed by Run on Climate — one of only two candidates nation-wide to be endorsed — which is a terrific organization that has a robust team of policy experts that I can rely on to help in this effort.
What personal and professional experience do you bring that would make you an effective representative on the city council?
Andrew Chalnick: I learned the value of hard work from an early age and know the value of a dollar. I have been a finance professional at a large financial institution for over two decades where I gained extensive experience collaborating with diverse stakeholders and learned how to carefully scrutinize budgets. I have shown my deep commitment to this community through my service on the Energy Committee, the Transfer of Development Right IZ Committee, the Climate Action Task Force and the Planning Commission. As a City Councilor I promise to be kind and respectful. To listen to others and to speak honestly. To foster inclusion and opportunity. I would be honored to be elected to the South Burlington City Council.
Lydia Diamond: My work background is in customer service and care. I’m a Vermont matriarch with four adult kids and six grandchildren born in Vermont. We are originally from Brooklyn, New York (and) came to Vermont (in) 1994 by way of my mother who visited first and then relocated here. I had to learn how to advocate for myself.
Paul Engels: Experience serving on the city council for two years, the charter committee for 10 years, and now the planning commission means that I am ready to undertake the heavy workload and to address the complex questions confronting councilors. Also, I have a lifetime of work and interest in challenging social change issues and understand how important it is to treat everyone with respect and attention.
James Leas: I am a parent, physicist, engineer, and attorney. I have long been a strong and effective advocate for human rights. I will work hard to make the changes we need for thousands of working-class families in our city.
Tyler Barnes: This election has provided an incredible opportunity to engage with South Burlington voters, and to hear about the issues that are important to them. To everyone I’ve spoken with these last few weeks — thank you for your input, guidance, and support; I appreciate your enthusiasm and passion for our community; I appreciate your vote. If there’s one thing I have heard from voters this election cycle, it is the importance of ensuring that everyone’s voice is represented on the council. I believe that we’re at our best when we incorporate different perspectives when we deliberate, and that we make better policies when competing interests are given voices at the table. I have a blend of professional and life experiences that uniquely qualify me to bring balance to the council’s deliberative process. Nearly a life-long South Burlington resident, I have context for the “why” behind many of the proposals deliberated by the council, and understand the emotions behind them. A formally trained economist, data-driven marketer, and student of observation-based consumer behavior, I have a professional skill set that brings balance to the decision-making process. I understand the importance of holistic observations and insights, and can balance such qualitative perspectives with data-driven quantitative insights. And as a hard-working South Burlington parent, small-business owner and homeowner, I can relate to many of the challenges our residents are facing. If elected, I’ll ensure these constituents have a voice at the table, and that the council confronts the economic realities of all of our citizens as we craft our policy decisions.
