South Burlington’s long-dreamt recreation center is being kicked off the shortlist for funding through the tax increment financing district, as staff prepare for a state audit next year.
Most projects dog-eared for tax increment financing, or TIF, money are underway or completed: City Center on Market Street, a new Garden Street, a pedestrian/bike bridge, a new public library and a senior center have all seen progress or reached completion in the last six years using district funds.
Meanwhile, plans for projects like the recreation center, a central urban park, a public parking garage and a large stormwater and wetland mitigation project have changed.
At a South Burlington city council meeting Monday, community development director Ilona Blanchard requested councilors approve substantial changes to the TIF district — updating the financing plan and knocking off projects that have halted, changed or been scrapped — to reflect current work. The shedding of old plans is partly to prepare for next year’s state audit, triggered five years after the district’s first debt was incurred in 2017.
Under the changes, the overall cost of projects in the district will dip from $97 to $62 million, and the TIF district portion of that will change from $54 to $29 million, Blanchard explained. She noted that the district’s projected revenue is lower than expected, bringing with it a slower debt incurrence schedule and slightly higher costs for projects.
While the recreation center was formerly included in the City Center plan, which includes the library and senior center, staff proposed removing the rec hub — still in visioning — from the overall plan.
The Vermont Economic Progress Council approved South Burlington’s City Center TIF District in 2013 and the financing plan in 2015.
The purpose of the district, according to the “TIF Substantial Change Narrative,” is to create an “identifiable downtown center” for community gathering that promotes long-term economic value.
City council chair Helen Riehle offered kudos to Blanchard and staff on their diligence tending to the district over the years.
“It’s proven to be a good process and it’s working. So, to some of the naysayers that were originally like, this will never work — I think you have proven them wrong,” Riehle said. “It continues to progress in a great way and thank God we didn’t decide to build a parking garage first.”
