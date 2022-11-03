South Burlington is considering a change in its zoning district along Shelburne Road to accommodate a Tesla dealership, a multi-billion-dollar electric vehicle manufacturing company that asked the town for the zoning change to build a dealership in the former Hannaford grocery store building.
In an Aug. 3 letter to city planner Paul Conner, attorneys representing Tesla said it had identified the former Hannaford “as a prime candidate for its new facility” in Chittenden County and that the site “matches Tesla’s corporate goal of minimizing environmental impacts by the re-use of an existing facility.”
“Unfortunately, the location is not zoned for automobile sales or services,” the letter reads.
The city’s planning commission heard the proposal on Oct. 24, and approved the draft amendments, which “will go to the City Council for the first reading” on Monday, Nov. 7, “at which time they would likely set a public hearing for their first meeting in December,” Conner told The Other Paper.
Tesla’s request to the city was first reported by the Burlington Free Press.
If ultimately approved by the council, the dealership would be the first established by Tesla in Vermont. Headed by Elon Musk, the company has pioneered the mass manufacture of electric vehicles and generates billions in revenue.
The site in question was previously occupied by a Hannaford supermarket but was vacated in March 2018 after the company relocated north on Shelburne Road to the old K-Mart location.
The area is currently zoned as C1-R15 — a partially commercial and residential designation. Adjacent to the district, along Shelburne Road through Fayette Drive to Holmes Road, is zoned C1-Auto for dealership sales.
“The easiest solution would be to extend the Commercial 1- Auto zone northerly to include 2 additional properties — the property behind the gas station, Olive Garden and the Peoples United/M&T Bank and the former Hannaford property” Tesla’s attorneys wrote.
The letter was submitted by MSK Attorneys of Burlington.
“Engineer plans are ready to go if you do approve the zoning,” Liam Murphy with MSK said at the planning commission meeting. “There’s going to be no change to the parking lot, no change in the building, the front façade will have a higher wall to put Tesla on the front of it. Other than that, nothing changes.”
The planning commission, however, moved to strip the C-1 Auto designation from most of the area south of the Freedom Nissan dealership on Saturn Way and remodel the district to maintain “a similar total amount of area that would allow for auto sales,” Conner said.
The zoning that would be converted out of auto would allow for further mixed-use development.
“In making this change, the regulations would move the ability for a new auto sales business to a location further removed from Shelburne Road (along the west side of Fayette Drive) and placing greater emphasis for properties along Shelburne Road, which have greater access to transit and infrastructure, to support residential and mixed commercial uses such as the recently-built Larkin Terrace building at the southwest corner of Shelburne Road and Fayette Drive,” he said.
Tesla, in its letter to the city, said that there are “no suitable properties” within the existing auto zone that “are not already owned or controlled by an automobile dealership.”
Not all residents were thrilled about the prospect. The zoning area had been a target for possible affordable housing developments.
“It sounds like we’re making an accommodation to put in a dealership in a prime location for mixed-income housing,” said Chris Trombly, chair of the city’s affordable housing committee. “It seems like we’re foreclosing on an opportunity for redevelopment there.”
Others were displeased with the process.
“If Elon Musk wants to have a Tesla dealership, let him buy some property on Shelburne Road that’s already zoned. Why do we have to change the rules for him,” said Mort Shapiro co-owner of the Freedom Nissan of South Burlington franchise, and a resident. “Why is he any different than me? It took me 20 years to own my property ... I played by the rules.”
But many came out to the meeting to express relief that a Tesla dealership would finally be available in Vermont.
“It’s going to be a big help to Tesla owners to have this available,” said Martin Mayner, who drives a Tesla and said he often has trouble getting the car serviced and has to drive to New York to do so.
Scott Bennington, also a Tesla owner, said he “strongly supports the change to the zoning regulations.”
“There are, I think, four Teslas in our immediate neighborhood. We picked up ours about a month ago, but we had to go down to Paramus, N.J., to pick it up,” he said. “Servicing is a distance away so it would just be more convenient for all Tesla owners, and I think it would encourage electric vehicle usage if it was easier to get your Tesla serviced.”
