While South Burlington city councilors seem keen to follow the Queen City’s lead in their efforts to eliminate fossil fuel use during new construction, city manager Jessie Baker cautioned against passing another ordinance the city can’t enforce — something the city has a history of doing.
The first recommendation from South Burlington’s Climate Action Task Force, to require all new construction to use a renewable heating system for a primary heat source, was presented at a council meeting Monday ahead of the task force’s full plan. Task force member Andrew Chalnick explained that while they are going to present the plan following public outreach in September, they felt this proposed ordinance is “so compelling” that there was no time to waste.
“It seems to be practical. Doesn’t seem very costly. The technology is there and lots of folks are doing it: building new construction effectively carbon free,” Chalnick said, adding that passing such a local ordinance is one of the few “direct levers” the city has control over when it comes to reducing human-made climate change.
The task force’s proposal follows what the city of Burlington implemented a year ago, a requirement that at least 85 percent of a new building’s heating need be met by a system fueled by electricity, wood pellets or another renewable source, including renewable gas and biofuels.
In South Burlington, the task force hopes to take its energy ordinance a step further by adding hot water to the mix and requiring new development to use heat pumps.
They offered exemptions to both new requirements. The first, similar to Burlington, would grant developers a waiver if they can prove that using a renewable heating system for the primary heat source is “uneconomical,” or more costly over a 25-year period. They also proposed offering a hardship exemption for the heat pump requirement.
To give a sense of the Queen City’s experience with the ordinance, Burlington city councilor Jack Hanson noted that they have seen “very little pushback” to the policy, from developers or otherwise.
“Every new building that we add, if we’re adding new buildings with fossil fuel heating, that’s just one more building that we’re going to have to figure out how to decarbonize. So, we’re really making our jobs harder and it’s really a bad investment to continue to build new construction that relies on fossil fuels, to continue to invest in heating systems that are meant to last for decades,” Hanson said.
Hanson also suggested that South Burlington learn from his city’s work and take the ordinance a step further, as the task force suggested, by including the hot water requirement.
Heating buildings in Vermont makes up about 34 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s inventory of emissions from 1990-2017, released last year, making it the second biggest contributor after transportation.
Over the years, South Burlington city government has committed to various climate change measures. In 2014, the city council passed an energy efficiency resolution. In 2017 they joined the Vermont Climate Pledge Coalition and the Paris Climate Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by upwards of 26 percent below peak levels by 2025. Last year, they passed a resolution reaffirming their commitment to fight climate change and creating the climate action task force.
Passing this ordinance would be the first concrete policy step based on their plan.
Many residents who chimed in their support for the ordinance reiterated oft heard doomsday rhetoric akin to rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic and pleading with city councilors not to “commit suicide as a species,” as one commenter said.
Beth Zigmund of South Burlington urged councilors to pass the ordinance and not drag their feet in bureaucracy.
“(Climate change) is the biggest human health crisis we’re facing in the 21st century. I just want to bring us back to the foundational argument for doing this as quickly as we possibly can,” Zigmund said in her support of the ordinance.
Most city councilors also offered support, pending further discussion, but city manager Jessie Baker noted enforcement could get dicey as the city does not have a director of permitting inspection, nor a municipal electric utility like Burlington.
“There is a lot of human infrastructure in Burlington that exists to move this kind of ordinance forward that we just don’t have here,” Baker said, adding that with a current vacancy in the city’s planning and zoning administrator position, the department is already running on fumes.
“I do think South Burlington has a history of adopting ordinances that we have no enforcement or education capacity to implement,” she continued, noting that the administration’s intention is not to slow climate change mitigation efforts. “It is perpetuating a problem within our existing ordinances around other things right now,” such as stretch code requirements, inclusionary zoning regulations and rules governing short-term rentals and bed and breakfasts, Baker said.
More enforcement and education capacity are likely a municipal budget discussion topic, however, meaning if city councilors tie the proposed ordinance to an enforcement mechanism it would likely get pushed until after budget talks this winter.
To get the ordinance adopted sooner, the city council could opt for self-certification as an enforcement tool until the administration has a better option.
The climate action task force recommends adopting an ordinance that would take effect for permits issued on or after Jan. 1, 2023.
Chalnick added that after the task force presents its full plan, it will likely ask the city council to look at existing infrastructure as well, not just new construction, but changes to that would require a charter change.
Pending further discussion about whether to tie the proposed ordinance with enforcement or not, city council chair Helen Riehle suggested staff write an ordinance tailored to South Burlington, to include cost implications for discussion at a future meeting.
“We can always change and add things but that would be a starting point,” she said.
