Emotion gripped South Burlington city councilors Monday night as they passed a resolution condemning the deadly invasion of Ukraine by Russia earlier this year.
It was the first act Meaghan Emery made as a city councilor during a time of war, she said quietly at the council meeting. She was reticent at first, because wars are going on all the time in countries across the globe.
“So why speak on this one war?” she asked, and then quoted council chair Helen Riehle. “‘Because democracy is at stake.’ That really struck me as the reason why we have to move forward with this resolution.”
The South Burlington City Council resolution, first drafted by councilor Tim Barritt and introduced at a meeting last month, describes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February as “systematically destroying” the country’s infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, government buildings, transportation routes, cultural heritage sites and people’s homes.
The violence has only worsened since Barritt first introduced the resolution, he noted, pointing to “indiscriminate killing of civilians” and “bodies left in the street, bodies left in mass graves.”
According to the Associated Press, at least 410 civilians have been found in Kyiv and surrounding towns in the wake of Ukraine’s recent recapture of the area from Russian forces.
Earlier Monday morning, U.S. President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal and told reporters he would seek more sanctions against the country following reports of humanitarian atrocities, including rape and murder, in Bucha, Ukraine, near Kyiv.
“This resolution is a drop in the bucket but at least expresses our sincere solidarity with the people of Ukraine, the soldiers in Ukraine, Ukrainians living abroad,” Barritt said.
A copy of the resolution will be sent to Gov. Phil Scott, Biden, senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, Rep. Peter Welch, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via channels in Washington, D.C.
