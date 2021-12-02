For some on South Burlington’s new climate action task force, the fate of their kids and grandkids is in danger. For others, equity and housing are integral to saving the planet.
Pulled from different city committees, the members bring housing, economic, energy and community expertise — and a lot of strong opinions. By June, the seven-member task force must deliver a plan to tackle climate change in the city — a dream three years in the works, pushed back and back, now finally within reach.
If a majority can agree, that is.
The task force’s timeline is ambitious, director of planning and zoning Paul Conner admitted, but it’s ambitious on purpose.
“Getting a plan so that we can get to action is a very high priority” for the city council, Conner said at the inaugural meeting Monday, Nov. 29. He also serves as chief sustainability officer and staff liaison to the task force.
The task force was formed as part of the climate action resolution, unanimously passed by the city council last July and adopted into city charter in August, which calls for reducing the city’s carbon footprint, accounting for greenhouse gas emissions and minimizing negative climate impacts in decision-making. Policywise, this could affect anything from writing and adopting regulations to creating capital budgets.
The task force is set to work with Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission and the Vermont Climate Council in crafting the plan, which should align with Global Warming Solutions Act, adopted by the Vermont Legislature to reduce greenhouse gas pollution to 26 percent below 2005 levels by 2025, with emission levels steadily decreasing. In addition, the city’s comprehensive energy plan sets a goal of using 90 percent renewable energy by 2050.
In 2017, after the U.S. pulled out of the U.N. Climate Change Paris Agreement, the South Burlington City Council passed a resolution joining the Vermont Climate Pledge Coalition to meet or exceed obligations of the Paris agreement. The resolution also directed the city manager to create a climate action plan, but that was three years ago.
Melanie Needle, senior planner with the regional commission, will work with the task force to create the plan. She said that over the next few months the group will take on an energy and greenhouse gas emissions assessment, an energy planning guide and public outreach, taking equity into consideration throughout the process.
“Even though climate change affects everyone, not all people are impacted equally,” Needle said, adding that people of color, immigrants, refugees and people with lower income, experience increased exposure and sensitivity to climate hazards.
The first draft of the climate action plan should be started in January, with a deadline for delivering their report and a recommendation to the city council by May or June, Needle said.
So, when you’re trying to save the planet, where do you start?
Andrew Chalnick, one of two energy committee members on the task force, hopes to take on and figure out the most complex problems posed by climate change.
“I’m actually really sad. My kids don’t want to have kids because they and their friends are so upset about the world,” he said. “We need to identify systemic changes that need to happen to solve this problem.”
Meanwhile, Michael Mittag is all for grabbing the “low-hanging fruit.” As a member of the planning commission, Mittag has vehemently advocated for the preservation of wildlife habitats, agricultural grasslands, wetlands and riparian areas throughout the commission’s overhaul of land development regulations.
“This climate action task force will really make a difference and possibly put South Burlington at the forefront” of climate action, Mittag said.
Member Darrilyn Peters noted members of the affordable housing committee become “nervous” with efforts to conserve every natural area in South Burlington, but that the struggle is between two important community issues.
“They want to build, build, build, so there’s that tug all the time within that group themselves about whether or not saving open lands is really that valuable for environmental reasons, as opposed to all of the equity issues of having decent housing for everybody,” Peters said. “And that’s like many of the important issues we face as citizens. There’s a struggle. There are two good ends that we’re trying to achieve.”
The plan needs to start with necessities and work backwards, rather than sticking to status quo, member Ethan Goldman said. He also serves as chair of the city’s energy committee.
Some of the task force’s schedule is dictated by different funding opportunities.
Conner said the task force will first tackle transportation because it’s the biggest sector in South Burlington and across the state, and because of a funding opportunity with the regional planning commission.
The task force will hold its next meeting in December when it will elect a chair, vice chair and clerk. Also on the task force is Sriram Srinivasan of the economic development committee, Bill Wargo of the natural resources and conservation committee and Donna Leban of the bike and pedestrian committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.