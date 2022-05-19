South Burlington officials hope to use $1 million in federal pandemic money as a carrot to encourage more affordable housing development, but some councilors questioned if their bar is set too low.
“We’re not going to be able to solve affordable housing with this, but this will be a meaningful approach,” chair Chris Trombly told South Burlington city councilors May 2, proposing some broad criteria and values as guidelines when accepting development bids to encourage a wide range of applicants.
The values proposal requires that applicants at least meet the city’s inclusionary zoning requirements, that the applicant has demonstrated success in creating affordable housing previously, and that the project can be completed within the timeline required of the federal funds, coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Applications that exceed inclusionary zoning requirements, provide home ownership in addition to rental and go beyond energy efficiency requirements would garner stronger points in the rubric.
While South Burlington city councilors unanimously approved the committee’s proposal, some suggested the goals should be loftier.
“Let’s think higher and bigger,” city councilor Meaghan Emery said, adding to similar comments from chair Helen Reihle who also expressed disappointment that the guidelines don’t set a goal of building net zero housing. The proposal does require projects to be as close to net zero as possible.
Larry Kupferman, chair of the housing trust fund committee which worked with the affordable housing committee on the proposal, noted that their thinking was to garner as many applications as possible; their discussions on net zero building were some of the toughest discussions and there is more to be talked about, he added.
“I think our overall task or overall thought was, get some RFPs in. Don’t make it so difficult that no one’s going to apply for the money,” he said.
The selection process would theoretically weed out applications that don’t propose as much affordable housing as others and would bring the most creative projects to the top, added Trombly.
“This is not subsidizing market rate housing. This is strictly for affordable housing and we want to know how that money is going to be used towards that process. So it was a lower bar to catch a larger amount of applications,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.