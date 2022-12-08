South Burlington’s City Council last week voted down a charter change that would have allowed them to regulate thermal energy systems in existing residential and commercial buildings.
After first being introduced at its Nov. 21 meeting by the Climate Action Task Force, council members on Nov. 30 voted 3-2 against the proposal, with council members Thomas Chittenden, Matt Cota and Tim Barritt voting the measure down.
The charter change would have mimicked language passed by Burlington voters in 2021 that was signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott in April and would have allowed the city to craft policy regulating thermal energy systems in existing residential and commercial housing stock.
The policy came less than a month after the town passed an ordinance regulating heating systems in new buildings permitted after Feb. 15. That law requires that newly constructed residential or commercial buildings utilize a renewable energy source for their primary heating system and domestic water heating system.
City attorney Colin McNeil said that local statute allowed the city the authority to regulate heating systems in new buildings, but said the city had “not studied” the statute “to determine conclusively whether that would allow us to regulate heating systems in existing buildings.”
The charter change, officials said, would have given them that power.
Council members voting no cited several reasons for their disapproval. Chittenden, a state senator, said that he had “technical, legal and administrative” concerns about implementing potential policies like a carbon tax when, unlike Burlington, the city is without its own municipally owned electric utility and power plant. He added that it was “extremely likely” that state legislators would pass legislation regulating thermal energy systems anyway.
“I definitely support pushing this to the charter committee, and if the Legislature doesn’t do anything I’ll be the first one out there saying that we should pass this as a municipality,” he said. “But I just don’t see tonight being the right time.”
Barritt, meanwhile, reiterated concerns he had when the ordinance was first introduced — that residents should know what policy the town wants to craft before approving the charter change — and that regulating utilities at this scale was not within the bounds of the municipality.
“I don’t want our city to have to be responsible for that at the local level,” he said. “I would love for the state or the public utility commission to administer that because they regulate the utilities in the first place.”
Council members Meaghan Emery and Helen Riehle voted for the proposal.
“If the Legislature sees that towns are wanting to move in this direction, the state might be impelled to act more quickly,” Emery said. “Momentum is important.”
Speaking at the meeting, Climate Action Task Force vice chair Andrew Chalnick called the proposal a “failsafe” and a “critical guardrail” in case the state legislative process fails. Postponing it, he said, likened to “abdicating our responsibility to our kids and what we agreed to take up when we approved the plan.”
“We have no other levers to attack this major source of carbon emissions, and it’s the one thing we can attack as a town,” he said.
After the vote, Emery publicly asked why Cota didn’t recuse himself from the vote.
Cota is a lobbyist, the former executive director of the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association, the government affairs director for the Vermont Vehicle and Automotive Distributors Association, and is the owner of Meadow Hill Consulting, where he works with heating and cooling contractors in the state and “provide(s) management and advocacy assistance to Vermont trade associations in the energy and transportation space.”
“It seems to be his industry, he earns his living in this industry,” Emery said.
Cota, however, did not directly address the issue at the meeting.
Cota says no despite calls for recusal
When asked by The Other Paper why he didn’t recuse himself, Cota said that “this was a charter change — whether or not a tax should be applied to natural gas, how that impacts people that install heating equipment, I don’t see the nexus there,” adding that his work with the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association doesn’t deal in natural gas.
The proposal did not address natural gas, or any other type of fuel source, directly — just the assessment of “carbon impact or alternative compliance payments, for the purpose of reducing greenhouse gas emissions throughout the City,” according to the charter change language presented to the council.
Nonetheless, Cota said that “there’s very minor sales of heating oil and propane in South Burlington,” and that “you could argue the other way, that if you supported this that would benefit your numbers. No one’s saying that because that’s not the narrative,” he said.
“There is no benefit from supporting it or not supporting it,” he said. “However, there are very real consequences for thousands of homeowners who would face a fee should this go through to provide an essential commodity that they need to provide heat and hot water for their families.”
When asked if that remains a conflict, he said, “I disagree.”
“I think the conflict is we’re creating a system in which people who aren’t directly involved in heating, who don’t have an understanding of heating, are making these decisions, and that’s a problem,” he said. “I have more expertise in heating, and that’s important. I’m probably the only one that’s installed a boiler on that board. I understand what heating systems can and can’t do.”
“If a conflict is having knowledge, then sure,” he said.
