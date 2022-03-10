The South Burlington city ordinance requiring face masks in public buildings — and semi-requiring them in businesses — has lapsed into eternal rest. Probably. Barring the Omicron variant’s deadlier cousin.
City councilors agreed unanimously to not renew the ordinance, which must be extended every 30 days once enacted by a municipality per Gov. Phil Scott until all local mask mandates expire in April.
It officially lapsed after the city council meeting Monday at midnight.
“I just want to, again, reiterate that I will continue wearing a mask, and anybody who wishes to continue wearing a mask should feel free. It’s something that we should all respect,” councilor Meaghan Emery said, though she lent her support for not extending the mandate.
Private businesses can still require visitors to wear face masks in their establishments, like requiring people to wear shoes or shirts.
In public buildings like the city hall, senior center or the library, city manager Jessie Baker said staff will still recommend visitors wear a mask, but not require it.
The library has many young patrons under the age of 5, she noted. COVID-19 vaccines for people under 5 have not been greenlit by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“We had a lot of success with that encourage language early in November and December before the mandate was in place. We’d still offer masks at the front door so if people wanted to be masked and protect themselves, they could. I feel completely comfortable with that,” Baker said.
The city council’s decision follows the lead of other Vermont municipalities, like Burlington and Brattleboro, which have dropped mask mandates in recent weeks since the governor and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance easing up on mask requirements.
Residents in communities whose hospitals aren’t feeling high strain can go indoors unmasked, the CDC announced in February. Soon after, the Vermont Department of Health announced it will no longer recommend Vermonters mask up while indoors as of March 14.
