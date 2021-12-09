After the season of thankfulness and turkey-killing comes the most wonderful time of the year: the season of budgets. And the annual joke about budget season.
South Burlington’s proposed municipal budget for the next fiscal year, which attempts to cover current services, replenish staffing and continue capital projects with a modest 2 percent increase overall, shows how well the city has survived the last two years.
The pandemic is still eating at the local economy, worsening the housing crisis and spurring inflation, plus many residents are still shocked by the mass appraisal’s average 27 percent hike on property values. That’s two gut punches that could have knocked the city on its knees, but as the budget seems to show, life is bouncing back.
On Monday night, city manager Jessie Baker presented her first budget since joining South Burlington, noting it is still a shimmer of where the community hopes to be.
Budget breakdown
One of the “most important things councils do is decide what to do with other people’s money,” Baker said Monday, Dec. 6, before diving into an overview of the city general fund budget, top priorities and what the forecast looks like leading up to Town Meeting Day when voters will decide school and city budgets, other ballot items and elected positions.
General fund spending clocks in at $28,473,096, a 6.5 percent increase from last fiscal year, to be offset by non-property tax revenues of $10,448,666, which increased by about 11.8 percent. Baker noted most of that revenue comes from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. That revenue amounts to about 37 percent of the general fund, while the rest is paid via property taxes.
“Quite frankly, having worked in three municipalities in Vermont, seeing only 63 percent of your general fund budget paid with property tax dollars is pretty amazing. That is not the breakdown of most communities,” Baker said.
The overall budget is a 2 percent increase from last fiscal year, meaning the jump in city taxes annually for an average condo owner will increase by $25 and the cost for an average homeowner will increase by $38 if the budget is approved as is.
The most expensive department in the general fund? The police department is a close second, making up another 20 percent at $5,760,136.
Human resources and benefits administration makes up 20 percent overall, or about $5,668,833 — this includes health insurance and retirement, but not salaries for government employees, which are allocated per department.
Costs for fire and ambulance clock in a little over $4 million; public works at $3.7 million, administration at $3.4 million and debt service at $1.4 million. The other seven categories covered in the general fund expenditures are five and six figures.
Under the city hall umbrella, Baker hopes to add two new part-time library employees, and expand a part-timer to full time; a facilities person; an IT specialist; and an employee to manage capital planning. Other hiring requests will come as department heads present over the next two months.
Utility rates are rising too — stormwater will increase 12 cents annually, so bills for the average South Burlington homeowner will increase by about $1.44; sewer is expected to increase 65 cents, elevating bills for the average homeowner about $6.83.
New rates for Champlain Water District are not finalized.
The budget is based on a few assumptions, Baker noted: that the grand list will grow about 1.4 percent, based on city review of permits progressing through the planning and zoning department; health insurance costs will rise about 8 percent for staff and other insurance will rise about 15 percent, primarily for the new city hall building; the cost-of-living adjustment will rise to 3.5 percent, which Baker noted is high but not as high as it’s been in recent months; and the local option tax fund will rebound to pre-pandemic levels.
Climbing health care and utility costs, workers compensation, property taxes and income loss from local option taxes are all cost-drivers, she added.
As the pandemic has soldiered on, the cost of goods and rate of inflation has remained consistently unpredictable. South Burlington staff added those variables into budget calculations, but “we don’t know really where that’s going to go,” Baker said.
Income from local option taxes, a normally reliable stream, took a hit in 2020 when many restaurants, bars, hotels and other businesses limited in-person traffic or shuttered altogether due to the pandemic. Revenue dropped by a stark $262,000.
Budgets during the pandemic
Last fiscal year’s budget reflected that loss, leaving nine staff positions unfunded, merging others together, and only increasing the overall budget by 1 percent from the previous year.
Following a deficit pandemic year, the local option tax fund has exceeded projections so far, according to deputy city manager Andrew Bolduc.
“We are seeing really strong local option tax numbers in the beginning of this fiscal year. We are budgeting now, I think, actually pretty conservatively to just get back to fiscal year 2020 numbers,” Baker said. “We’re pretty confident that we will hit this revenue target.”
She added that receipts from November showed revenues $111,000 over rates in fiscal year 2019 — a time before the pandemic, for folks who can remember.
Some of those nine unfunded staff positions were slowly replenished this year, in part thanks to pandemic recovery dollars: A city planner was hired last month, an adult recreation specialist joined the recreation department and three new firefighters were hired this fall.
“While it was really understandable last year to set a 1 percent tax rate increase, it does still feel like we are catching up, given that a 1 percent tax rate increase is really a cut,” Baker said.
More to come
They are still proceeding with caution, Baker said. City staff expects lower revenues from recreation and parks programs, specifically because of COVID-19 and continued public caution, and local option taxes remain lackluster. But permitting revenues are expected to increase and new fees in the city clerk’s office are expected to boost revenues.
Another bright spot amid the reappraisal and budget season: South Burlington’s two additional taxes — Penny for Paths and the Open Space Fund, which collect an additional cent on top of the municipal tax rate — will grow thanks to the citywide reappraisal. According to Baker, both funds will increase $95,000 each.
“It does have a pretty significant impact on what they will be able to do into the future,” she said.
As far as hopes and dreams, Baker highlighted some projects that are still in the works but could see a jolt of progress thanks to budget funds: $75,000 for a proposed recreation center; $860,000 for the city center reserve; another $50,000 to the paving budget; and another $65,000 to the park improvement budget.
Individual departments will present their budgets to city council ahead of a public hearing Jan. 10. The library and recreation and parks departments both talked numbers at the meeting Monday (see page 18); public safety will present at the Dec. 20 city council meeting; and public works and community development departments will present at the city council meeting Jan. 3.
Should city councilors approve the proposed budget in January, it will head to voters on March 1, Town Meeting Day.
“This has been a huge period of transition for our staff, with the return from COVID, the transition to Andrew (Bolduc) and myself, the move for many of us to this new facility, many of us moving from having our own offices to an open office concept, and all the other real-life changes everybody is experiencing,” Baker said. “The team has really just stepped up and managed that with grace, patience, positive attitudes and curiosity, and I’m so very thankful for that.”
