South Burlington has begun taking a city-wide inventory of its water service lines as part of a federally mandated program to find and remove lead service lines.
The city council last month approved the awarding of a contract to MSK Engineering to conduct an inventory for $545,000, although most of that money will be eligible for loan forgiveness through the Vermont Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund.
The efforts are part of a country-wide effort to reduce exposure to lead in drinking water. Recent lead and copper revisions from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency require all public community water systems to create a lead service line inventory and submit their findings to the Vermont Drinking Water and Groundwater Protection Division by Oct. 16, 2024, said Tom DiPietro, the city’s public works director.
“It’s a federal requirement passed down to the states and passed down to us, so we have to investigate and document what the lines are made of, (and) make sure they’re not lead,” he said. “If we do find lead lines, we have to make a plan to replace them.”
“We don’t believe there’s a high likelihood (of lead lines) in our community,” he added, “but we’re required to do it.”
Lead, when consumed, poses dangerous health impacts on heart health, kidney function, and can interfere with red blood cells’ ability to carry oxygen to the body. Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to lead, the EPA says, because the physical and behavioral effects of lead occur at lower exposure levels in children than in adults.
New regulations and stricter limits on the federal level aim at reducing this exposure — roughly six years after the Flint, Mich., water crisis.
With $140 million allocated for Vermont by the federal government, the state’s public water systems are eligible for low-interest loans that will be eligible for partial forgiveness.
South Burlington’s public works department is “reviewing documentation about the lines and what they’re made of right now,” DiPietro said.
The first phase will be trying to identify any lead lines, said Jay Nadeau, the director of distribution with the Champlain Water District, which pumps the city’s water supply from Lake Champlain.
“In the next phase, if we don’t know what the lines are made of, we have to dig it up and look as part of the rules,” DiPietro said.
Nadeau added: “There will be more federal money coming down the line for if we do identify a lead line (and for) its removal.”
