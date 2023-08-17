South Burlington is at a historic inflection point.
Faced with a growing housing crisis statewide and, as a result, a shortage of skilled workers critical for essential services in the state, the city is working quickly to bolster its housing stock and its commercial development.
But it also recognizes the threat of climate change and faces tremendous pressure to conserve land while reducing its population’s reliance on motor vehicles.
Through its 2024 City Plan, South Burlington hopes to balance these two targets: Increase the supply of desperately needed housing while mitigating climate change through local greenhouse gas reductions and conservation efforts.
This guiding document, laid out in draft form first published in July, charts the course for Vermont’s second largest city, and aims to develop an “overreaching policy statement of what we want South Burlington to be and strive for in the coming decades,” the document reads.
The plan can be found on the city’s website at bit.ly/3L3ZWwL.
Formation of the plan began in fall 2022. Each of the city’s policy committees were invited to provide feedback, including the bike and pedestrian committee, the affordable housing committee, and many others.
Since then, the city has worked on a public outreach campaign, planting lawn signs advertising community listening sessions for the plan, running newspaper ads and posting online polls.
The first update to the plan since 2016, the document will be used for the next eight years to guide city policy and communicate the city’s long-range vision to the public and neighboring municipalities, indicating their policy intentions in several different sectors: housing, the economy, energy, environment, transportation— as well as its recreation and community services.
While there are similarities between the 2016 and draft 2024 plans, the city does “reframe, tweak, and modify” policy in several areas — notably increasing emphasis on its role in the climate crisis.
The overriding objective of the plan, according to the plan, “is to make every policy decision through the lens of climate resilience and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.”
Housing, population, and economic development
South Burlington is growing. Since 2010, when the U.S. Census counted 17,904 residents, the city has grown by nearly 15 percent to 20,292, per the 2020 census count.
And that is expected to continue over the next several years. The city is anticipating an annual growth rate of 1.5 percent a year.
The city is becoming more diverse, meanwhile, with those identifying as non-white or two or more races making up 70 percent of the population increase in the past decade. The city is also beginning to trend slightly younger, owing to growth in the aged 20 to 35 population.
That’s all good news for Chittenden County, which seeks new skilled workers to support growing services in the county. But it puts pressure on a city that serves as a hub for employment and transportation for the county to house those new residents.
South Burlington, and the state as a whole, “are facing an unprecedented housing shortage and affordability problem. Housing retention and development are fundamental elements of this plan,” the city plan reads.
The city is already well underway to meet this development goal in its City Center — the culmination of years of zoning to transform the area along Market Street into a downtown hub.
Several development projects, through private developers as well as partnerships with the University of Vermont and the University of Vermont Health Network, will add at least 400 units of housing.
It hopes to continue this momentum by instituting form-based codes, bonuses and incentives, waivers and expedited review processes, and require minimum stories and allow for increased maximum height or stories within City Center and along transportation corridors.
But the problem of affordability remains. To tackle this, the city hopes to increase the number of affordable units by 1,000 by 2035, including 750 units affordable to households earning up to 80 percent of area median income. There are currently 900 permanently affordable housing units in South Burlington.
Ultimately, the city’s goal is to increase the vacancy rate to 5 percent — Chittenden County has for the past year held a rental vacancy rate of around 1 percent — and decrease the “prevalence of homelessness and residents with insufficient housing” and reduce by half the percentage of households who spend more than 50 percent of their income on housing.
“Lacking housing restricts economic growth and hinders our ability to meet our climate change mitigation goals,” the draft city plan reads. “If people cannot afford to live here and have to commute long distances, they may be less likely to accept a job in South Burlington which limits our businesses’ access to workers. If people do accept jobs but commute long distances, they are likely dependent on single-passenger vehicles, which increases vehicle miles traveled and increases vehicle traffic, counter to our climate change mitigation goals.”
Energy and the environment
South Burlington has perhaps taken some of the most ambitious steps to reduce its share of greenhouse gas emissions in the area.
It adopted in October 2022 its Climate Action Plan, which has since guided the city into instituting land use regulations requiring the installation of solar photovoltaic systems in new commercial buildings and some new residential buildings.
An ordinance approved in November, meanwhile, requires new buildings permitted on or after Feb. 15 to use renewable energy sources for their primary heating and domestic water heating systems.
But the city still sees a long way to go toward meeting its goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent by 2030 and by 95 percent by 2050.
“We are facing an existential threat from a warming planet and worsening climatic conditions,” the draft reads. “We must incorporate mitigation and adaptation measures as a top priority goal in the plan.”
It hopes to do this by replacing 75 percent of gas vehicles with all electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles by 2030 to reduce emissions by 42 percent.
By increasing housing density in the City Center and along its main transportation hubs, city officials hope to reduce vehicle miles traveled in the city by 2.5 percent annually through 2030.
“To reduce overall vehicle miles travelled in our community … the city will need to reorient its transportation network from passenger cars to walking, biking, using public transportation, and evolving personal transportation technologies,” the plan reads.
But the city must balance its housing goals with the often-competing policy goal of conservation. The 2024 city plan hopes to conserve at least 51 percent of the city’s land area, including conservation of contiguous lands and plan “for a landscape that allows for continued viability of mammal species.”
To meet its goals the city “hopes to implement a new open space plan,” and “work with adjoining municipalities and regional entities to enact complementary land use policies where wildlife habitat areas cross city boundaries.”
City officials will continue to hold public hearings on the city plan during planning commission meetings. The city council will then hold its own meetings and is expected to formally adopt the plan in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.