Nine Vermont municipalities, including the city of South Burlington, are being sued following allegations that they have been prohibiting or restricting access to public government records by claiming COVID-19 concerns, according to a lawsuit filed in Vermont Superior in Burlington.
The lawsuit has major statewide implications because the final ruling could impact how more than 240 municipal clerks will be required during the pandemic to allow taxpayers to have access to all kinds of public records stored in town halls throughout Vermont.
A hearing is planned for Friday in Superior Court on Main Street in Burlington on the lawsuit, filed by a group of lawyers that are involved in helping people buy and sell real estate and the need to secure title insurance for the properties.
The Connecticut Attorneys Title Insurance Company, which has its Vermont office in South Burlington, maintains that to complete the real estate sales lawyers need full access to the public records to conduct proper research of the land records. Those searches of public records are required to ensure real estate transactions can happen in a timely fashion, the group said.
The plaintiffs believe the Vermont municipal clerks have gone far beyond an Executive Order issued by Gov. Phil Scott in June for limitations to government buildings due to COVID-19, the lawsuit said.
This has resulted in a scattershot approach to the opening of municipal land records that is highly inconsistent across the state, with access to many municipal land records not being available during reasonable or customary hours,” the lawsuit noted.
In some cases there has been a complete shutdown of municipal town offices and putting the planned land transfers in jeopardy, the lawsuit noted.
Longtime South Burlington City Clerk Donna Kinville said she was surprised by the lawsuit because she has tried to keep the office open to the public as much as possible.
“We have been open for research and the general public,” Kinville told The Other Paper.
Kinville said a comparison of filings shows there have been 1,400 more documents, including mortgages, purchases and refinancing, filed this year between Jan. 1 and mid-November compared to the same period in 2019.
Kinville did say even when the city furloughed many of their employees from mid-April to early July, she remained in the office helping the public. She was allowed to have one assistant return part-time to help. The office was sanitized between customers until the city ran out of cleaning products, she said.
Her office was eventually able to track down supplies and made sure it was safe for the public to return.
The only change in access was a directive from city manager Kevin Dorn restricting City Hall be open only 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., she said.
Masks and social distance are still required, and gloves remain optional. She said only two people are allowed in for research and that reservations are accepted from the lawyers.
The public also can get access to marriage, birth and death certificates and other services provided by the clerk’s office.
In some cases, like in South Burlington, the municipal clerk is elected by voters and are independent, while in some towns the clerk is appointed and can be restricted by management.
The lawsuit notes the defendants have taken one or more of the following restrictive practices:
1) reduced hours of operation;
2) reduced hours to conduct record searches;
3) reduced access to physical portions of the clerk’s office, including the vault where records are stored;
4) reduced access to indexing systems; and
5) reduced access to physical touching of the recorded public documents.
Vermont Public Records Law provides “the files and records in the office of the clerk shall be available for inspection upon proper request at all reasonable hours, the lawsuit noted. The public “may inspect a public record during customary business hours,” it said.
Gov. Scott’s Executive Order said “for the sake of clarity, municipal services shall be made available to Vermonters seeking to perform authorized functions such as recordings required for real estate, financial and other legal transactions.”
Attorney Andy Mikell, who oversees the Vermont office, said in a video message the eight towns and one city named in the civil lawsuit are representative of the statewide problem. He said other communities and their clerks could have been named in the lawsuit, but the plaintiffs just wanted to provide the court the flavor of the problem across the state.
“Defendants, as well as other municipalities and municipal clerks, have failed to make their land and zoning records available for inspection upon proper request ‘at all reasonable hours’ as mandated” by Vermont law, the lawsuit noted.
The lawyers maintain they need access to the records to be able to locate deeds; real estate writs of executions; information on hazardous waste sites, waste storage, treatment and disposal sites; underground storage tanks; bylaws on municipal land use and any denials for permits.
The other communities and their respective municipal clerks named in the lawsuit are:
• Town of Bolton and Amy Grover;
• Town of Georgia and Cheryl Letourneau;
• Town of Lincoln and Sally Ober;
• Town of Milton and Sheryl Prince;
• Town of Northfield and Kim Pedley;
• Town of Plainfield and Carol Smith;
• Town of Shrewsbury and Mark Goodwin;
• Town of Whiting and Heather Bouchard
The plaintiffs are represented by former Williston selectboard member Chris Roy, a member of the Burlington law firm Downs Rachlin Martin.
