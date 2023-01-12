The South Burlington City Council adopted an encampment policy that grants some protection to people experiencing homelessness in the city.
The new policy, adopted unanimously at a recent council meeting, governs all city-owned land and sets certain parameters around how the city would proceed in removing people encamped on public property in the city.
“The intent of this is not to criminalize encampments or houselessness or homelessness, it’s really to find alternative placements for people and use the resources that we have to find shelters for people,” city attorney Colin McNeil said.
The policy states that the city will take “a general non-involvement approach” to any campsites, “viewing those campsites through the lens of not criminalizing people creating shelter due to lack of housing.”
In the case that the city considers a campsite as presenting an immediate hazard or as obstructing public rights-of-way, the policy sets up certain mandates for removing those sites — for example, that the city store all personal property collected from an encampment for at least 30 days and that the city provides ample notice before removing the camp.
Additionally, prior to removing a campsite, the policy mandates that the city find an alternative shelter locations for the individuals and that the city coordinates with community outreach partners to help provide shelter.
The city had been crafting the policy for at least a year — mimicking municipal language used by cities like Portland, Maine, and Tacoma, Wash., as a template for the South Burlington’s own policy.
“By talking to those communities, the policies that they’ve adopted seem to be working well in the similar structure that we’ve adopted,” McNeil said.
The policy was expedited and introduced during a meeting in November after the city found a campsite behind the Community Lutheran Church on Williston Road.
“This is something that had been on your priorities and strategies for about 18 months and came to the top of your agenda because of an emerging issue,” city manager Jessie Baker told the council during its Dec. 19 meeting. “We were trying to be very nimble to an immediate community need — a policy is the quickest way to get there and protect the liability of the city and primarily respect our residents.”
Churchgoers had complained to the council that the camp’s occupants were making campfires and using the church’s dumpster. Bill Barber, a trustee of the Lutheran Church, told the council that the church did not have the resources “to try to handle this.”
“I think everybody’s frustrated,” he said previously. “The bigger issue is — I know there’s a dog ordinance in South Burlington, you have to clean up after your dogs. But at this tent encampment, I don’t think anybody’s cleaning up. The sanitary conditions are deplorable. They’re taking all their garbage and dumping it in our dumpster on our private property.”
South Burlington police and the Howard Center, the department’s community outreach partner, have since worked with the individuals to find temporary housing and have removed the encampment.
Homelessness in Chittenden County has been an increasingly alarming problem since the beginning of the pandemic. As the critical emergency housing program, the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or VERAP, begins to wind down, the homeless crisis is expected to worsen. One of the top priorities in the recently convened state legislature is addressing the lack of housing in the state.
There are “anywhere from eight to 12 encampments” in South Burlington currently, police chief Shawn Burke has said. A true count of homeless individuals will be made when the state conducts its yearly point-in-time count this month.
“That’ll give a little bit of insight,” he said.
The city council had debated whether to adopt a policy or an ordinance, which would require a first and second reading but would have more firmly cemented the policy.
“This is a new idea for the city, so it’s going to have some kinks potentially,” McNeil said. “A policy allows us to have some flexibility — if something’s not working, we can come back to you in a meeting ... and you can change it right there.”
Council member Thomas Chittenden said that after the city gets more experience with the policy, he would support voting to make it a city ordinance.
“I support having this be a policy tonight and I also support looking at this becoming an ordinance when we get more comfortable with it over the coming year,” he said.
