South Burlington joined a growing number of Vermont communities adopting declarations of inclusion after passing a statement last month that condemns discrimination and pledges to take concrete steps in building a more inclusive community.
Bob Harnish of Pittsford and Al Wakefield of Mendon have been on a mission to get 100 Vermont municipalities to adopt declarations of inclusion by next May and made their stop at the South Burlington City Council in April to make their proposition to the city.
While city councilors seemed amenable at the time, they opted to craft their own statement rather than adopt Harnish and Mendon’s as some other towns have done.
After a few drafts, South Burlington city councilors approved at their July 18 meeting a statement tailored to the community, noting the steps city government is already taking to foster inclusion and a welcoming environment, as well as pledging to continue the work.
“The South Burlington City Council recognizes that our community is strongest, most connected, and best served when trust is held between city government and the community; when all feel they can participate in policy making and municipal programming; when all have equitable access to city services; and when all believe that their leaders are actively working to breakdown hundreds of years of systematic racism,” the statement reads.
The council also pledged in the statement to be more “visible, vocal and supportive in our efforts to ensure equity and racial justice,” adding sexism, classism, ableism, ageism, religious intolerance, homophobia and implicit bias under that umbrella.
Lastly, the inclusion declaration acknowledges the somewhat skin-deep nature of a statement, noting that action must follow: “A Declaration of Inclusion is only the first step towards addressing the impacts from centuries of historic systems that have marginalized many members of our community. This work will take dedicated anti-racist initiatives that we bring into our everyday decision making.”
According to the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, at least 58 municipalities have an inclusion statement on the books. In addition to support from the chamber, Harnish and Mendon’s initiative has support from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, the Social Equity Caucus, the National Association of Colored People and Vermont Interfaith Action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.