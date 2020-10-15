A $265,000 solar array has been approved to sit atop South Burlington Public Library and City Hall building, currently under construction at 180 Market St.
The array, approved by the city council, will be installed by SunCommon before the building’s roof is constructed, said City Project Director Ilona Blanchard.
The array was designed with net-metering in mind, taking the energy created and putting it directly into the electricity grid, giving owners credit for energy produced.
However, regulation changes mean net-metering won’t be applicable at 180 Market St.
Instead, energy produced will go directly into the building’s electrical system.
City officials are considering adding battery storage to the project. Battery storage would allow for excess energy produced by the array to be stored until needed.
The city said it will use funds from the net-metering credits it receives for the solar array on the landfill to cover the cost of the new solar array, city manager Kevin Dorn said — about $80,000 annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.