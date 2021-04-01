South Burlington is no more. City councilors voted to officially change the city name to SoBu, following an onslaught of calls from residents in support of the cherished nickname.
More than 50 residents tuned into the virtual city council meeting Monday to advocate for the name change, many wearing matching red hats monogrammed with the words “I heart SoBu.” At one point, residents broke into original song, proclaiming the city’s amenities and great schools, set to the tune of 80s hit, “It Takes Two,” by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock.
Councilors seemed skeptical at first, but their faces lit up at the words, “It takes SoBu to make a thing go right.”
The nickname was born, kicking and screaming, in 2015 following the city’s consultation with Arnett Muldrow & Associates to create a “consistent identity package.” Part of the preliminary work included a survey asking community members questions about the city’s identity. Over half of respondents felt that South Burlington did not have a discerned identity, Kevin Dorn told The Other Paper for an article in 2019, and most of them also felt it was important to have one, he added.
While the consultants suggested restricting use of the nickname to social media, widespread support in the community prompted steps to officially change the city’s name from South Burlington to SoBu. The last step took place March 29, when city council voted to approve the name change, eliciting cheers and applause from virtual attendees.
“It’s short and sweet. Very hip,” said Dunlap Pitter-Patter, a South Burlington resident.
“Seeing the community come together on this issue; it warms my heart,” added fellow resident Kel Varnsen, who conducted the musical number via Zoom screen. “So me, so you, SoBu.”
April Fool’s!
The name may be kitschy but it won’t be garnering mass support anytime soon, based on this newspaper’s comment section alone.
