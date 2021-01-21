Every registered voter in South Burlington should receive a thick envelope in their mailbox next month, emblazoned with the words “official election mail.”
Last week, state officials greenlit $2 million to assist municipalities with COVID-19-related election costs, enabling the city to mail absentee ballots to all registered voters for Town Meeting Day.
Without state funding, mailing ballots to all voters would have upped election costs to as high as $40,000, split between the city and the school district, according to city clerk Donna Kinville. Overall costs in a typical election, depending on the year and sans ballots mailed to every voter, usually run around $6-8,000.
When Kinville posed the question — to mail or not to mail — last December, city officials opted to wait, their decision contingent on whether the suits in Montpelier would approve funding.
At a Dec. 21 city council meeting, councilor Meaghan Emery encouraged her colleagues to approve sending absentee ballots to all South Burlington voters, considering the high tide of residents who voted last year.
“There are states who do this for every election. I don’t see this as an outrageous idea. I think this should be considered for voting in general, but especially during a pandemic,” Emery said.
In November, the city and state mailed ballots to every registered voter in South Burlington, drawing record turnout. According to Kinville, 12,916 residents cast votes — 10,300 by early ballots. But expenses were largely supported by state COVID-19-related funds.
Kinville also noted that voter participation spikes during a presidential election year like 2020, but she anticipates much lower turnout this March. While 8,500 residents voted on Town Meeting Day last year, with 2,201 people voting absentee, only 2,600 residents turned out in 2019 — a regular election year — and only 500 voted by absentee ballot.
“We haven’t been in this situation before so it’s hard to project what people will do,” said Kinville.
Councilor Tim Barritt recalled working at the polls and seeing many people vote in person. He wondered if $40,000 is too much to pay for absentee ballots that will end up in the trash.
“All of that mailing is just waste — postal and paper waste,” said Barritt at the December meeting. “In pursuit of democracy, that might be a necessary evil.”
Council Chair Helen Riehle echoed his concerns, asking, “How many times do you forget to request it before you learn to request it? I don’t know.”
Paying for postage, driving to polling locations and taking time off work to visit the polls are just a few of many possible barriers to voting. Not to mention, it is illegal in Vermont for a clerk’s office to keep a record of absentee voter addresses for more than a year. Even if someone requested an absentee ballot by deadline in one year, they still may not know or remember to renew their request with the city the following election.
Emery recounted hearing from people who didn’t request an absentee ballot by the deadline and were unable to vote because they did not feel safe walking into a polling place. “They felt disenfranchised,” Emery recalled. “I think it’s an investment in democracy, and I would never see that as a bad investment.”
Kinville’s timeline to organize the election is tight: She only has 14 days after ordering 16,000 ballots and envelopes to proof, print and mail them to voters.
Not to mention ordering ballots for in-person voting, organizing polling places and pollsters, alerting residents to update addresses and all other election-related labor; little of which she could get a head-start on until city officials made a decision.
At meetings in early January, the city council and school board both voted to approve mailing absentee ballots to all registered voters in South Burlington for Town Meeting Day, contingent on state funding, which was fast-tracked and expected to pass in the coming days.
But election-planning stress isn’t behind Kinville. She encourages folks to update their mailing addresses, especially for college students and snowbirds — Vermonters who travel south for the winter. To update or confirm your address, contact Donna Kinville at dkinville@sburl.com.
In addition, the state legislature passed a bill eliminating the need for petitions to be filed in 2021. Instead, candidates running for town and school offices must only submit their consent form to the clerk’s office on Jan. 25 before 5 p.m. Since city hall is closed, candidates can send consent forms by mail or can drop them off in designated areas outside city hall’s main door; forms are also accepted via email to dkinville@sburl.com.
Offices open this year include: a two-year city council seat, a three-year city council seat, a three-year city clerkship, a two-year school board seat and a three-year school board seat.
