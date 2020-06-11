More cuts may be coming after the second defeat of the South Burlington school budget.
The district is eyeing a potential July 23 vote.
About 29% of the city’s registered voters turned out for the May 28 re-vote, Superintendent David Young said, down from the nearly 53% who voted on March 3.
But the May 28 no vote was a clear one, decided by a count of 2,924-1,613.
A June 8 school board meeting brought a recap of the failed proposal and talk of next steps.
Young wanted another vote before the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year on June 30.
Although the Board of Civil Authority said the day went smoothly, they described the COVID-19 precautioned election as “awkward,” Young said, adding it was possible the third vote could be conducted by mail.
Weighing in
Chair Elizabeth Fitzgerald broached the idea of forming a Citizen Advisory Group to work with the district on the next budget iteration.
“There could be a sort of culling of the laundry list of items that not only administration has recommended, but the community members feel maybe weren’t fully vetted,” she said.
This, though, would likely push a vote to mid-July or August.
Young said waiting until August could mean losing the 27 teachers who were given Reduction in Force notices in May.
Without a budget increase, those teachers will be out of the job at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
If the district passes a budget the start of the school year, and has the money to do so, it can recall those employees. But the longer it takes to pass a budget and the closer it gets to the start of school the more likely those employees will look for jobs elsewhere, Young said.
“To have anything but a level-funded budget, I think we have to get the citizens involved in what we’re doing to really understand what we’re up against,” said Board Member Martin LaLonde. If the board rushed to present a budget greater than level-funding before the end of June, he believed it would be voted down, and that those 27 people would be out of a job anyway.
Dan Albrecht, who attended the meeting, said he could see some merit in a citizen advisory group, but that with the tight timeline he didn’t think it would work for the current budget proposal. He thought perhaps such a group could convene in the fall and help going forward.
Albrecht also spoke to the ongoing contract negotiations with two of the district’s collective bargaining units.
“The biggest elephant in the budget is not in the room, you guys get to negotiate with them but the community doesn’t,” he said.
Joe Patrissi, of South Burlington, asked why the district couldn’t share a preference for a salary freeze with its collective bargaining units.
“You can take a strong position in negotiations and if you give them the message and they don’t agree, okay go to arbitration. But don’t throw your hands up and act like you can’t do anything about it because you can,” he said
The board’s most recent proposal to the South Burlington Educators’ Association was a salary freeze, which would exclude raises for one year, Fitzgerald said. That proposal also included compliance with the statewide health care award.
The Educators’ Association rejected the proposal.
Ongoing negotiations can’t be talked about publicly, LaLonde said, as attendees asked for the amount a salary freeze would save the district.
Even if a pay freeze was enacted, LaLonde said it wouldn’t bring the budget to level-funding.
“There isn’t just this obvious answer that we’re ignoring here,” LaLonde said. “We are working very hard within the context of the laws that govern collective bargaining.”
Reached after the meeting, Young said the district was putting together a proposal for a community advisory group. He believed the group would have about 16 members, including some school officials.
He said the group would likely meet about three times.