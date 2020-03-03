There was a strong showing of opposition to the school district’s $209.6 million –before interest– bond article request to fund the construction of a joint middle/high school and athletic complex. South Burlington voters defeated the proposal 6,514 -1,712.
With school infrastructure at the end of its useful life, district officials say it’ll be back to the drawing board to craft a new proposal.
“While the bond did not pass, we want to thank the community for taking the time to come to meetings, forums, and the polls to make their voices heard,” school officials wrote in a statement. They added the district is not in a position to forgo repairs to the building altogether.
“We are optimistic that the community will continue to be engaged in the coming months in helping us develop a proposal it can support,” officials said.
Unlike a failed school budget proposal there is no deadline for creating a new bond proposal, school board clerk Bridget Burkhardt said. However, there are requirements around deadlines and the number of times the school can go back out to the community, Superintendent David Young said.
For the owner of a $350,000 home – without income sensitivity – the tax impact of the complex would have been an average of $1,500.91 per year over the next 32 years.
The bond article did not include interest as there were several factors, including interest rates and the school’s bond rating, which would have influenced the final cost of the borrowing funds, officials said.
In January, financial advisor Adam Krei of Hilltop Advisors said the project could potentially cost $345.667 million with interest –based on best guesses and assumptions, would have funded a new middle/high school and athletic complex.
Master planning and visioning work to review South Burlington School District’s aging school buildings began in 2014. In 2017, architectural firm Dore & Whittier prioritized middle and high school needs. School officials say those buildings are pushing student capacity levels, have aging HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems, accessibility issues for handicapped students and a lack of natural light in the middle school, among other problems.
The proposed joint middle/high school building and athletic complex would have accommodated a growing number of students – up to 1,050 in the high school and 640 in the middle school – and was conducive to modern teaching methods with shared learning spaces and wings organized by class “teams” in the middle school and academic subject in the high school, school officials said.
The proposal included a 750-seat performing arts theater and an athletic complex with a 200-meter indoor track and multi-use courts. It split a kitchen and mechanical room between the two schools, while retaining separate middle and high school cafeteria spaces. Each building had a separate entrance, with the opportunity to close off access between the different spaces.
Leading up to the vote, a political action committee called “Citizens for an Affordable South Burlington, Inc.,” formed to raise money and awareness of the school’s project proposal cost with interest, according to its founder, John Stern.
Last month, Stern told The Other Paper that while the PAC would remain active after the vote in anticipation of the bond failing and the creation of a revised building proposal.