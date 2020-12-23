The ghosts of two failed budget votes loomed over the South Burlington school board meeting on Dec. 16, where members soundly rejected the administration’s draft budget request — tagged with a nearly 9 percent tax increase — for next fiscal year.
Superintendent David Young and Gary Marckres, director of operations and financial management, presented a draft budget request of $57,168,155 for fiscal year 2022 — $4,635,908 higher than the most recent approved budget.
Young said his goal in proposing this current budget was to be transparent with the board and to show what the cost of restoring some programming would be, but that he expected to continue cutting costs. Still, board members asked staff to return to the chopping block.
“If we went out with this number, we’d have another budget fight on our hands,” said chair Bridget Burkhardt. “I have just not seen support for that kind of increase in a good year. And this is a year where people are struggling and I think we have to take a closer look at this. I think (the rate) needs to be half of that.”
Many programs and positions eliminated in the effort to pass a third budget earlier this year were restored in the Dec. 16 proposal, like reinstating a transportation manager; guidance counselor; Human Resources staffer; and various clubs and extracurricular programs. Some programs slashed from this year’s catalogue included Advanced Placement Chemistry, Drama 101, Jazz Improv and physical education, among many others.
“We made some significant reductions to get here. And this is not bringing everything back,” explained Young. “This proposal budget doesn’t bring back a lot of those things. We have other competing influences within this budget to try to sustain the programming we need.”
Marckres explained how difficult the budget process has been to navigate without a business manager, one of the positions lost in the last budget fight.
“This budget is relatively robust and does have some significant increases, but it doesn’t even come close to the programming and staffing levels of FY20,” he said.
He also presented a potential bond request of $2.5 million to cover facilities stewardship, which he and Young outlined at a community forum earlier this month. The facilities stewardship operating budget proposed is $322,838, a decrease from the previous discussion. A large portion of the facilities bond budget would be allocated for a new roof at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School at $1.8 million, but Marckres characterized the repairs as critical and time sensitive.
He also noted some insulation could be available to homeowners due to the pending reappraisal resetting, but agreed that the outlook was bleak.
“It’s about an average nine percent increase. But it’s going to have to be borne somewhere,” he said. “It’s not a terrific picture for sure.”
For other funding sources, Young suggested looking to the state. “It is my hope that there will be some established state-wide support to begin to assist schools in our community,” he said. Board members pushed back on this, however. Member Martin LaLonde cautioned relying on state support that doesn’t yet exist, especially considering the condition of the education fund.
The board also asked how to better illustrate the cuts necessary to the final budget number. Member Elizabeth Fitzgerald expressed her frustration with struggling to articulate the “ends” with the public.
During the last round of budget cuts, she felt like the community didn’t realize how tough the decisions were.
“It really fell into the category of, ‘That’s too bad but we had to make these tough cuts.’ I think you’re in a position to help the board bring those stories home to the community,” she said.
Member Brian Minier echoed her sentiments. “I wish I could demonstrate more clearly what was lost and how to bring that back in,” he said.
Young and staff will return to the board with another budget draft iteration on Jan. 5.
