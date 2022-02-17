All three candidates for open seats on the South Burlington School Board are running uncontested, so barring an unlikely write-in saboteur, the new school board is set.
All three hopefuls share similar reasons for wanting to represent the city. Surprise, surprise, recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, in academics and in mental health, is a priority for all three candidates, as well as antiracism and social equity.
Michelle Boyer, candidate for three-year seat
• What is your day job?
Senior research scientist on educational research and measurement.
• What book is on your nightstand?
“Catch 22” by Joseph Heller.
A former South Burlington School District parent whose kids have since graduated, Michelle Boyer’s primary motivation for running for the school board is to help recover learning lost during the coronavirus pandemic.
She feels a sense of urgency to support and plan where federal funds go — that’s something she wants more transparency on and will push for as a board member.
“It’s unclear to me based on the current level of communication about planning and spending, where those funds are being applied and toward what goals,” Boyer said.
How funding will shake out long-term and how school officials are monitoring student progress after returning to in-person learning are also topics she’d like to probe.
Special attention should be paid to traditionally marginalized students, like people of color and people with disabilities, who have suffered greater learning loss, Boyer added. That’s part of the foundation to practicing antiracism, she said, one of her top priorities as a board member.
“In terms of thinking about policies that can support these very important goals of recovery of learning and attending to the differential impact over different student groups, that’s something I bring to the table,” she said.
Passing school budgets is an integral responsibility of the school board and something the board struggled with two years ago, when the budget was shot down multiple times before being approved nearly six months later.
For Boyer, budgeting is about sustainability. While schools need to maintain services and provide students and staff with the resources they need, she noted that “there’s only so much the community can bear in terms of continual increases.”
Chelsea Tillinghast, three-year term
• What is your day job?
Small-business owner of Buddy’s Buddies.
• What book is on your nightstand?
“The Forever Dog” by Rodney Habib & Karen Shaw Becker.
Coos from Chelsea Tillinghast’s four-month-old baby could be heard as she explained why she is running for the South Burlington School Board. The new mom, who is also a small-business owner, is looking for more ways to become involved in the community, Tillinghast said, and a big part of her campaign is equity.
One of her top issues, both in the district and community at large, is antiracism, which until recently, was a standing discussion item on school board agendas.
“I think trying to use my white privilege to make space and time for others is really important to me. So, I’ve been trying to find a way to be part of political change toward betterment for everyone,” Tillinghast said.
She is running for the remaining two years of an open three-year seat, currently occupied by Laura Rowntree, who was appointed last fall.
The coronavirus pandemic has “shone a light on all the work that teachers do and a light on what students really need,” Tillinghast said. “I think that trying to build policy that strengthens what’s best for the kids and the staff is really important to me.”
She’s an advocate for good mental health, something that officials seem to have focused on in the proposed budget for next fiscal year. While she’s still reading through the budget, her knee-jerk reaction is to support investing in the future.
“When is a good time to invest in our kids and invest in our staff? I think it’s always a good time,” she said. “It sounds cliche, but I think kids are our future and investing in them is always a good idea.”
Kate Bailey, candidate for two-year seat
• What is your day job?
Paralegal with experience in health care policy and working on state health care budgets.
• What book is on your nightstand?
“The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich.
Kate Bailey, who is not related to city council candidate Linda Bailey, decided to run for the South Burlington School Board for two reasons. First, she wants to continue and advance the district’s equity and antiracism work.
“It’s a priority for me to hear voices from students and from families who hold marginalized identities because if you’re not really intentional about prioritizing education for folks on the margins then you’re really going to get an education that doesn’t meet all students’ needs,” she said, adding that while current efforts are admirable, she thinks there’s room to grow.
“I’m queer myself, so I can relate to queer students in particular and I know in my education, there weren’t a lot of people who showed up like me. So, it’s really important to me for other queer kids to see themselves reflected in education, in what they’re learning, and in staff,” Bailey said.
Second, Bailey feels her background in health care policy and advocacy would be helpful in the district’s ongoing crisis management responding to the coronavirus pandemic, which has gouged holes in students’ physical, mental and social emotional health.
Money dedicated to mental health in the proposed budget brings her hope, but “matching resources to the need” is about more than financial support, she said. Being mindful of what voices in the district are “at the table” and taking a “bird’s eye community perspective” are also important in managing recovery.
“This is not the year to not give our teachers and our students what they need. This is the year to meet the needs of the budget that the district is asking for. This is the year to do it because we are still managing a crisis and playing catch up in so many ways,” she said.
As a survivor of gun violence, Bailey also brings a unique perspective on school safety that she hopes will help in policy and school environment discussions.
Last September, both South Burlington High School and F. H. Tuttle Middle School went into lockdown after a student reportedly threatened others with a gun and a knife, although police found no weapons on either campus and they determined the threat was made over the phone.
In another incidence of violence last year, a teenager fired gunshots inside the University Mall, leaving one person injured.
“Gun violence is a really important issue for schools. I know it’s a big stressor for students and I look forward to having intentional conversations about what safety means in our schools. That means different things to different people,” Bailey said.
