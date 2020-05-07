Nearly two months after a Town Meeting Day defeat, the school board has approved a budget.
But proposed legislation might allow for a budget to be adopted without voter approval.
The proposed budget calls for a 3.8% spending increase over the current fiscal year, and a 5.91% tax rate increase.
The board chose a May 28 vote, following talks with the Secretary of State and City Clerk’s offices. Voters are expected to go to their normal polling places to cast their ballot. Changes at the polls will likely include one-way entrances and exits, plexiglass shields in front of the sign-in staff and PPE for election workers, City Clerk Donna Kinville said.
The city is requesting voters wear a face covering to the polls.
Voters are being encouraged to vote by absentee ballot. All who received an absentee ballot for the March 3 election will automatically receive one for the May 28 vote, Kinville said.
If the current proposal fails, the school board has time to approve a revised budget proposal and warn a third vote before the start of the FY21 fiscal year on July 1.
Bills in the House
There are 19 school districts around the state that do not currently have an FY21 budget approved. Ten of those districts hold a vote on a day after Town Meeting Day, and the nine remaining districts had their proposals defeated at the ballot on March 3, said Rep. Kate Webb, D-Shelburne, a ranking member on the House Committee on Education.
When the COVID-19 state of emergency was declared, voting or re-voting became impossible without intervention, she said. In April a bill was signed into law allowing alternative forms of voting including drive-up voting or voting by mail.
Current statute allows districts to borrow 87% of last year’s budget from a financial institution.
But this was set up for situations where districts need a little additional time to pass a budget.
“It was not designed for a global pandemic where even the ability to vote at all would be difficult,” Webb said.
That’s why the legislature began looking at different options for the 19 districts without approved budgets.
The House Education and Ways and Means committees have contemplated another option should districts fail to pass a budget by June 30. Their draft proposals include three options.
The first would allow the school board to fall back on 87% borrowing.
The second would allow the board to set a default budget to FY20.
The third would allow the board to adopt its own budget for this year only.
Should a board choose the third option, and if they already had a failed budget, the adopted budget would have to be no more than their last warned budget. If the district had not yet voted, the adopted budget could be no more than a warned budget.
The proposal has not been taken up in the Senate at this time, Webb said. She added that in the meantime there are ongoing efforts to find a path forward. These include adopting the Senate’s concept of default budgets but setting the default budgets at the last warned budgets, which are all lower than failed budgets, Webb said.
“This would at least provide a more reasonable and realistic starting place, while also permitting communities to vote,” Webb said.
South Burlington School Board member Martin Lalonde said the school board is intent on having a budget passed by the community through a vote.
“I’m certainly loath to impose a budget,” Lalonde said. If the May 28 budget does not pass, he would be inclined to do some cutting and go back to the voters again.
“I’d much rather have a voter-approved budget, personally,” Lalonde said.