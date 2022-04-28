Beta Technologies is running out of time to build its new facility in South Burlington, but company officials hope a new proposal with less parking will stop their idling and help them fly off the tarmac. Or rather, hover and vertically take off from the tarmac, like the battery-powered green planes they build.
“I don’t think I can stress it enough. We’re out of time,” Blaine Newton, chief of finance and operations at Beta, said as he and team member Art Klugo presented a slashed parking plan at the South Burlington development review board’s reopened hearing Monday night. (Editor's note: The board approved the new parking plan on Tuesday, April 26, after our print deadline.)
With the number of spots down from 200 to 41, putting Beta in compliance with the local parking ordinance, it’s likely the project will succeed, though the board has not yet issued a decision.
“That makes the whole parking discussion a non-issue, right? It complies,” South Burlington development review board member Frank Kochman said Monday.
The board issued its original decision in March on Beta’s application to build an expansion of its facility at the Burlington International Airport, but did not offer the company an exemption to the city’s parking ordinance, which disallows parking lots for new developments to face the street, and public outcry has been notably loud for a local zoning issue.
Even Gov. Phil Scott spoke up, calling on the South Burlington board to make the application work.
“This is too important for Vermont. This is not just about jobs for Chittenden County; this will have a ripple effect across the state,” Scott said.
The development review board announced it would reopen the hearing April 25 to give the applicant a chance to address the parking issues.
In written comments sent to the board ahead of Monday’s meeting, resident Michael Keller called the situation “ludicrous” while another resident, Lynn Cummings, said the board should be doing everything they can to keep Beta in South Burlington.
“You are making a ridiculous decision about where a parking lot is going at the risk of actually keeping a taxpaying, good commercial business in South Burlington. That makes no sense at all. Please, please, please, allow them to put their parking lot next to the road if that is what it takes to keep them. Who cares?” Cummings said.
The South Burlington City Council also made moves to address the zoning issues, adding an amendment to new land development regulations that exempts certain buildings within the perimeter of the airport from the parking ordinance.
When council approved the amendment and warned a hearing in March, director of planning and zoning Paul Conner noted that the “standard would only apply to an application submitted under these regulations, so no current application in front of the city would automatically be moved over to it,” but added that Beta would be an example of an application that falls under this amendment.
“The effort that city council and planning and zoning staff made in recognizing the hardships that exist in the land development regulations — even though it does not apply to this application tonight, it certainly will help further applications in the future to move through the process more smoothly,” Klugo said Monday.
He added that, with Beta’s state stormwater permit soon to be issued, the only outstanding permit is a local zoning permit and that rests with the South Burlington Development Review Board. The project still needs Act 250 approval.
While the battery-powered, green aviation startup has not explicitly threatened to leave its headquarters in Vermont, where its founder and many current employees were born and raised, another option would be to expand its facilities across the lake in Plattsburgh should this application fail.
----
This story was updated Thursday, April 28, 2022, to reflect the South Burlington Development Review Board's approval the parking plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.