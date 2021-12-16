Spraying salt brine before a storm is like dropping a pad of butter in a pan before frying an egg.
“You don’t let the bond form between the egg and the pan or the ice and the ground,” explained Kris Stepenuck, who works as a faculty member at the University of Vermont’s Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources where she leads the extension program for Lake Champlain Sea Grant.
She’s also somewhat of a salt savant.
In the last decade, awareness and action has grown around the harmful effects of road salt on the environment. Some municipalities like South Burlington, where Stepenuck lives, are slowly cutting back salt usage, using more data and tracking, and conducting public outreach that Stepenuck says seems to be working.
Still, three South Burlington waterways are impaired by high levels of chloride, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation, and Lake Champlain has a low but obstinate level of chloride.
“The problem is that once it goes in, it’s not going anywhere. It’s going to settle to the bottom and it’s going to be in the lake, so we need to slow down what’s getting there so that we don’t keep increasing it over time,” Stepenuck said.
Salty streams
South Burlington recently finished reconstruction of Kimball Avenue Bridge and a new stormwater culvert in Muddy Brook, one of three chloride-impaired streams in the city. Toxic chloride is the main pollutant according to the Department of Environmental Conservation’s 2020 impaired waters list (updated every two years), with levels impacting macroinvertebrates in the water. The brook’s priority is low compared to other impaired waters, however.
Changing weather and climate is baked into stormwater design, according to city stormwater superintendent Dave Wheeler, but the tech is geared toward mitigating phosphorous, not sodium chloride.
Samples from streams show the extent to which chloride affects quantity and variety of aquatic life, compared to what is expected; that’s how the state determines the level of impairment, Wheeler explained.
“If it’s too salty for supporting specific types of aquatic life, they’re not going to be able to return, necessarily,” he said.
Multiple sections of Potash Brook, at the mouth upstream and from Kennedy Drive to north of Route 89, are also polluted with elevated levels of chloride. While Potash is also considered a low priority, Centennial Brook, which flows partly in South Burlington, is marked a top priority for levels of chloride due specifically to road salt.
Stepenuck hopes Vermont’s waters don’t end up like salty counterpart Mirror Lake in Lake Placid, where a “slug of salt” sits at the bottom, preventing normal oxygen turnover and degrading fish habitat. Chronic levels of salt can impact reproduction cycles of aquatic life and acute levels can kill, she added.
Levels remain low in Lake Champlain, around 13 milligrams per liter. Stepenuck said to worry when they hit 230 milligrams per liter.
But salt impacts other aspects of the environment other than stream habitats and aquatic life.
One signal marking where road salting is occurring, she said, is dead vegetation. Too much salt, or sodium chloride, affects plant health and can seep into the soil, changing the microbiome and allowing for the release of heavy metals. Those metals can seep into groundwater and into drinking water, she added.
Win, win, win
As a UVM extension faculty member and associate director of the Lake Champlain Sea Grant, Stepenuck’s classroom is the community: she works with municipal and private contractors on winter maintenance plans and technologies, hosts educational workshops and conducts research with students on water quality and the environment.
“One of the reasons I like working on this topic is that we can cut salt use by half and still keep the roads and the sidewalks safe, so it’s one of the few things that you can have an environmental win and you can have a safety win at the same time,” Stepenuck said.
Buying less salt isn’t usually a difficult pitch to highway departments. Who doesn’t like to save money?
In some ways South Burlington is a leading municipality in terms of its winter maintenance plan and equipment. Environmental services director Tom DiPietro has worked with Stepenuck to create videos educating about salt use and city staff have joined Stepenuck in educating other municipalities and contractors at salt summits, a workshop event through the Lake Champlain Sea Grant program.
“I think we’re a leader in the state. Anecdotally, I think we’re doing a pretty job,” DiPietro said. Tracking progress can be difficult when every Vermont winter looks different, he added. For example, sometimes three big storms are better than 12 small ones, since more salt is likely to be used or overused.
The city invested in its first salt saver plow in 2020 and this year at least one, if not two, will join the fleet, which includes nine trucks each equipped with liquid tanks to wet salt as it comes out of the truck.
Mixing salt with water before spraying it onto roads uses up to 50 percent less salt, according to Stepenuck. “You do just as good of a job keeping the road open and clear.”
Special plows with rubber edges and segmented blades help scrape surfaces better, reaching nooks and bumps in the road that a standard plow might miss. This can be critical to how much salt is needed, DiPietro added.
Software in the trucks measures the amount of salt each driver uses on their route as well.
“If they see somebody used a lot more, then they can kind of nudge each other and say, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ It’s kind of a friendly competition among them to do the right thing and they want to be able to make that happen,” Stepenuck said.
DiPietro described the city’s approach alongside years of learning about the environmental, health and cost effects of road salt, as a progressive investment in technology. But there isn’t really a guide or strict set of rules for best winter maintenance practices, he noted. While the state has some requirements, no rules exist for how much salt should be applied in a certain area, and on the commercial side, nothing incentivizes contractors to change their ways other than cost.
Since 2013, the city’s amount of salt used per mile has dropped incrementally from about 380 pounds to 230, according to Wheeler.
In the 1930s, when road salt came into fashion, the U.S. used about 5,000 tons of salt on roadways every year. Today, about 20 million metric tons of salt are scattered across highways and streets annually; that’s enough salt to fill dump trucks bumper to bumper for 8,333 miles, according to Lake Champlain Sea Grant.
Salt sticks around
Is the end-goal to leave salt behind entirely?
Alternatives exist, but they have their own set of impacts. Beet juice, molasses and cheese might sound more like a bizarre old-time cocktail, but they’ve all been used as alternatives to road salt.
“They’re also going to wash off into the stream, and then those things actually impact the oxygen cycling within the stream so they can actually make it so there’s no oxygen,” Stepenuck cautioned. So, reminder: don’t use beet juice to de-ice your driveway thinking it will save the environment.
While DiPietro comes from a water quality background, he noted communities have to balance the environmental and savings costs with the public safety component.
“Unless we have another way to keep parking areas, sidewalks and streets safe, we will be using salt,” he said.
Since a lot of salt running off into streams and brooks is due to overuse, Wheeler recommended sweeping up excess if you’ve oversalted and saving it to re-use later. One 12-ounce coffee cup full of salt is enough for a 20-foot driveway or 10 sidewalk squares, he said.
He, too, does not foresee a time when road salt will disappear from Vermont winters, leaving streams less salty and rusted out cars a distant memory.
“People don’t want to slip and fall, and people don’t want to be crashing their cars either,” he said. “So, unless we fundamentally change the way we live, it’s something that’s going to be part of our life in Vermont.”
