South Burlington city staff hope to maintain a rustic, natural feel for the Thomas Hubbard Recreation and Natural Area, a 60-acre stretch of meadow and woods in the southeast quadrant formerly known as the Underwood property.
Still, those plans may not be rustic or accessible enough for some residents.
A few Adirondack chairs here and there, a gravel path accessible to cyclists and wheelchairs, some mowed patches of grass for picnicking, wildflowers — this is the vision South Burlington city staff outlined for Thomas Hubbard Park at a public forum Sept. 23.
“It’s an important link in the open space and park network,” Patrick Olsted, a member of the project team, said at the forum.
The city bought the 60-acre parcel, located near Overlook Park, in 2013 for $1.7 million. Staff called the public forum to present their latest conceptual plan and garner comment before applying for state and local permits, in the hope of breaking ground next year.
One of the main focuses is the viewing area, Olsted said. Other priorities include creating comfortable seating to take in views of Lake Champlain and the mountains without the hum of cars, and ensuring the park is accessible by including handicap parking spots and a gravel shared-use path. Other major elements include some formalized trails and a small boardwalk across wetlands.
While many residents at the public forum — in person and online — shared muted support for the design, some called for the land to stand unchanged, expressing concern over a paved path and stormwater runoff from the proposed parking area.
Others pointed out flaws they saw in the parking design, which could include some handicapped-accessible parking in an additional lot far from facilities, as a safety issue for folks with disabilities.
“I think it’s perfect the way it is. To me it’s overkill, overdone,” one resident said at the public forum, adding that, as a frequent visitor, she doesn’t see the need for improvements. “I will probably not go there anymore if it becomes more paved and graveled.”
Sarah Dopp, president of the South Burlington Land Trust, also argued for the “least amount of development” possible while still ensuring accessibility.
Resident Linda Norris noted her support for the proposed plans but cautioned that a paved path could mar the park’s character.
“I would really encourage us to try to look at some more rustic feel for this. I mean, the benches look very rustic and everything, but I feel putting a paved path through there also is taking away from the rustic, Vermont feel of that field,” Norris said.
Paving the path is necessary for all-season use, argued Donna Leban, who spoke on behalf of the bicycle and pedestrian committee. The parcel will act as a major link between neighborhoods she said, especially to the east of Spear Street which lacks “safe off-road connections.”
“This is intended as an all-season path. The rec paths do get scraped in the wintertime, and so I just wanted to emphasize I think it does need to be paved so that it is usable in all seasons,” Leban added.
Cathy Frank, also on the bike and pedestrian committee, echoed her push for a paved path.
“Anybody who lives near Spear Street knows it’s a terrible place to walk or bike and this will be a major link, so I would greatly support the paving of it, so it is useful year-round,” she said.
One resident who lives next to the land expressed his concern with the location of the parking lot. Considering the slight downward slope, he is concerned about stormwater runoff to nearby residences. It “is clearly happening now and I would think that it might get worse if there’s increased runoff,” he said.
Multiple residents drew attention to the park’s accessibility.
Betty Milizia, chair of the committee on common areas for dogs, worries that including handicapped-accessible parking away from the main parking lot could make the park less accessible to folks with different physical abilities.
“Having people over there could be isolating and possibly a safety issue,” she said.
To Barbara Sirvis, the proposal of two parking areas with some handicap spaces at another entrance appears to be “separate but equal. The idea is for inclusion and make all things accessible for people with disabilities” along with their families and friends, she said.
The city bought the parcel using a combination of open space and Penny for Paths funds, as well as recreation impact fees and a small donation. The open space fund draws from one cent on top of the city’s annual tax rate for conservation of open spaces and acquisition of land for recreation and nature parks. Penny for Paths, approved by voters in 2018, adds another penny on top of the tax rate designated for bike and pedestrian infrastructure.
A community planning process, including public workshops and a survey, was finished in 2015. According to staff, permitting is expected to continue through early spring and they hope to break ground next summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.