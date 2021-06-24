Rust has eaten away at the main frame of the South Burlington Fire Department’s ladder truck, fire chief Terry Francis told city councilors Monday night. He asked for $152,000 to repair the rusted mainframe so the aerial apparatus can pass its annual third-party inspection, which it failed last year.
The department should not experience a lapse in service, as South Burlington has mutual aid agreements with various neighbors. The Burlington Fire Department, which has three aerials, can make it to South Burlington in four minutes, Francis said at the meeting June 21.
Since the truck manufacturer had to shut down during portions of the COVID-19 pandemic, repair work cannot begin until October or November this year, he added. Repairs should take about four months, meaning the truck would be back in business by about February.
“We’ve been limping along,” Francis told councilors, but the “significant amount of rust” on the truck’s main frame and on the torque box need to be fixed — unless the city wants to purchase a new truck a few years ahead of schedule.
This is one of the silver linings: repairing the apparatus will extend its life about five to seven more years, said Francis, pushing out the timeline for replacement, which carries a heavier price tag.
The products public works spreads on roads during winter to keep salt slurry sticking to the pavement seem to have contributed to the corrosion, the manufacturer reported. “It’s common in New England,” said Francis. The company proposed to use a new type of coating paint as part of the truck repairs, which should lessen the corrosion, he said — another silver lining.
City councilors were not required to vote on the funding allocation, though they expressed general agreement with the request, since money is not being transferred from one account to another.
Deputy city manager Tom Hubbard suggested pulling funds out of some available fiscal year 2021 savings in the general fund balance. He said that expenses heading into the next fiscal year are “in good shape.”
“There is funding available at the end of the year for this,” explained city manager Kevin Dorn after the meeting.
