South Burlington will soon know the value of conserving versus developing 20 priority parcels of its open land.
This October, councilors discussed charging Earth Economics, a self-described “nonpartisan economic research and policy organization,” with studying the benefits and costs of different development scenarios for the city’s South East Quadrant.
The cost of that study was then projected to be $45,000. But following some discussion, councilors asked City Manager Kevin Dorn to request that Earth Economics refine its analysis to the city’s 20 top-priority conservation parcels, as identified by the Open Space Interim Zoning Committee.
During the council’s Dec. 16 meeting Dorn said Earth Economics would be able to refine its study, reduce the cost to just over $26,000 – and still likely complete the work in February. The current interim zoning extension is set to end on Feb. 13.
The council approved the analysis 4-1, with councilor Thomas Chittenden in the minority.
“I just don’t think this report is necessary to continue down the path we are going towards sensible smart growth and conservation,” Chittenden said. He added he’d prefer to use that money for paving.
But councilor David Kaufman countered his opinion.
“I understand what you are saying but I do think we’ll learn something,” Kaufman said. “We’ve got experts who will confirm what we might surmise but we’re not the experts.”
Plus, he added, it puts to work the research conducted by the Open Space Interim Zoning Committee.
South Burlington Land Trust Treasurer Michael Mittag challenged some of Earth Economics’ assumptions, including an increase in property tax revenue with grand list growth. While Mittag said revenue may indeed grow, he contends – based off a report from the Vermont Natural Resources Council and the Vermont League of Cities and Towns – that revenue does not keep pace with the cost of expanding public services.
“Taxes go up, they don’t go down when the grand list is expanded,” Mittag said. “I don’t think that’s a valid assumption on [Earth Economics’] part.”
“I think that you have to consider the sources of where that came from as whether or not those sources are valid representations of the issue,” Dorn replied. “I know the person who made those representations in Vermont over the last 20 years and I don’t think that it went without some bias going in.”
The council then held its vote, passing the measure.