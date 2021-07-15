Six South Burlington residents spoke up in the first few minutes of the recent city council meeting, all to beg for local action to fight climate change.
Resident Jason Chin was the first to speak at the July 6 meeting, asking councilors to keep climate mitigation measures “at the forefront of their work.” He noted his own “climate fatigue,” but cautioned against doing nothing.
“Please act. You are in a position of power, you have influence, you can make decisions that make it easier to confront climate change. Or you can make decisions that put a greater burden on future generations,” Chin said. He imagines a near future where South Burlington does not emit any greenhouse gases into the atmosphere; a future he hopes at least his children will be able to see.
“This might be the coolest summer for the rest of my life, but it doesn’t have to be for my children,” he said.
Beth Zigmund, a physician at the University of Vermont and a volunteer with the Vermont chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby, called climate change a “growing health crisis.”
She cited the recent heat wave across the Pacific Northwest, flooding in Michigan, wildfires burning through the West Coast, and more as evidence of health- and climate-related catastrophes.
Zigmund also called for councilors to pass the climate change resolution, which has been in drafting stages at the council level for the last few months.
“I think if local government doesn’t have specific goals, then we’re nowhere,” she said. “Please vote yes on the climate change resolution.”
Resident Donna Leban spoke to budgeting for climate change and managing the cost-benefits of cutting carbon dioxide. She argued that carbon reduction should become part of the decision-making process when councilors consider planning and zoning, public works and other projects across branches of city government.
COVID-19 provides some examples of how local people can step up, added resident Steve Crowley. Local governments and communities like South Burlington “have an opportunity to do the work” going on at the state and national level, he said, to educate people and set up systems that help make sense of the gravity of the climate crisis.
In terms of resilient infrastructure, Crowley noted his specific concerns for the community’s outdoor workers, also pointing to recent catastrophic weather across the country.
“The impacts that I’m talking about are likely to be felt unevenly by different members of population,” he added, inequalities which became stark during the pandemic.
Resident Roseanne Greco and Ray Gonda, a member of the natural resources and conservation committee, also spoke.
