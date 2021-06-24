Less than 10 percent of South Burlington property owners filed a grievance disputing their new residential values in the last stretch of a long, pandemic-stressed mass reappraisal.
Residential property values increased by an average of 27 percent across the city, though values fluctuated widely and between neighborhoods.
Some residents filed appeals citing mistakes on their property cards, such as how many bedrooms or bathrooms were in their house — a direct side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced inspectors to halt all in-house visits midway through the process.
About 500 hearings have been scheduled since the appeal deadline closed on June 18, according to Martha Lyons, director of tax collection and assessment for South Burlington. The timeframe to file an appeal for commercial properties is still open, however, since those values were revealed later, and will not close until June 30.
The number of appeals for residential properties clocked in slightly lower than officials expected.
Tyler Technologies, the company conducting the appraisal of South Burlington residences, condos and commercial properties, expected about 10 percent of people would appeal updated residential values, which would have been around 600-610 hearings.
Out of 7,119 residential properties appraised, the average increase was 27 percent.
For residential properties with less than 6 acres of land, the average value increase was 29 percent; the average condo value increase was 25 percent; and the average value of residential properties with more than 6 acres of land was a 35 percent increase.
Property values which look as if they’ve jumped dramatically likely indicate that a new building was constructed or remodeled, explained Lyons. Alternatively, some buildings that used to be city-owned and therefore tax exempt, were sold, meaning their new value jumped from zero.
Tax exempt properties, like city or school buildings, are included in the reappraisal mostly for insurance purposes, she said, although they are not included in the city’s grand list, nor do they affect the tax rate.
Many properties also decreased in value, as is expected in such an appraisal. For properties whose values dropped up to 100 percent, Lyons explained that could be due to a variety of reasons: a building could have been demolished, caught on fire, sold to a tax-exempt entity, or another scenario.
Some property-owners who purchased homes in South Burlington within the last three years, explained they filed an appeal due to a discrepancy between the appraised value and the price at which they bought their home.
“You have to remember, we did a mass appraisal,” explained Lyons — values were assessed based on three years-worth of sales. “It gets thrown in with the whole mix to come up with the average ... It does mean it may come in a little bit higher depending upon what has been the sales in that neighborhood.”
Not speaking to a specific case, she explained that the state would consider awarding value based solely on the most recent purchase “sales chasing.”
As part of Tyler Technologies’ contract with the city, the company was required to carry out this part of the grievance hearing process. That’s generally standard as far as appraisals go, said Lyons.
“Because I’m just one person ... There’s no way we would get this done in a timely fashion,” she said.
Throughout the grievance filing period, some residents also experienced difficulties getting through the company phone lines to schedule a hearing. A brief phone issue was resolved at the company, explained Lyons, though Tyler Technologies continued to experience high call volumes at certain times of day.
South Burlington property owner, Margaret Penca, wrote on social media, “I was finally able to get through this morning on my 32nd try. The only thing that worked for me was calling again and again and again. It’s not a great process.”
While Lyons said she heard from a few residents having technical difficulties, she said a majority of them followed up with her when they were able to schedule their hearing. A greater number of people she talked to reported “that it was quick, easy and they got through right away,” said Lyons. “So it’s sort of that lottery of hit or miss on your timing.”
Lyons reiterated that as property values on the grand list increase, the city tax rate decreases since the budget is revenue neutral. This means that, because voters already approved the city budget and tax rate last year, it cannot change. It is a misconception that as housing values increase, so do city taxes. However, the Vermont state education formula allocates funds based on a number of factors including a municipality’s grand list — meaning the state education property taxes may increase along with South Burlington property values.
While hearings began as early as a couple weeks ago, appellants should not expect to hear their verdict until all hearings are completed, likely in early July. This would still be mostly in line with Lyons’ timeline for ratifying the tax rate and mailing out South Burlington tax bills.
At a city council meeting earlier this month, Lyons said she hoped to mail tax bills by July 30, assuming that hearings wrap up as planned, allowing her time to finalize changes to the grand list, send the information to the state to set the education tax rate, and finalize the municipal tax rate.
If that timeline holds, first payments would be due by Aug. 30 after which penalty interest would accrue.
Should property-owners finish the grievance process and still wish to contest their result, the last outlet they have is to appeal to the Board of Civil Authority. But three things can happen when appealing a value, Lyons reminded: It can decrease, it can stay the same, or the price tag can go up.
