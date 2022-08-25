One of the long COVID-19 symptoms starting to show in South Burlington is affecting the city’s capital improvement plan.
After a few years of postponing various projects around the city and crafting shoestring operating budgets, the capital improvement plan is ripe with expensive projects that, if not spread out, could make the local tax rate skyrocket.
Capital improvement projects currently in the hopper for next fiscal year’s budget planning amount to about $5.1 million, but the city has only $2.6 million budgeted.
“That alone would be a 15 percent increase in the tax rate,” deputy city manger Andrew Bolduc said at a city council meeting last week.
The city’s solution, which councilors approved, is to develop a reserve fund — or rather, amend the current reserve fund created in 2013 but which has only ever been used to build the city’s downtown plan — to smooth out that increase and make it less of a pain on taxpayer pockets.
The revamped reserve fund will be available to a “full spectrum” of city needs, Bolduc explained, adding that up to 20 percent of the fund may remain unallocated so that if projects go over budget, they can draw on reserve funds, or if they’re under budget the excess can go into the reserve fund. This would allow staff to manage the projects without asking for city council approval every time a project is a little over or under.
“This is one of the most exciting things I think you will have done this year,” city manager Jessie Baker said, garnering laughs from some city councilors before they voted to approve staff’s recommended amendments.
Baker added that few communities do not have a capital improvement plan reserve fund.
“It will allow us to reserve expenditures year by year and accumulate money for things like $1.5 million fire trucks that we will never be able to fund in a year,” she said.
Bolduc added that the city is financially in good standing according to their auditor, explaining that part of the reason the city has not used the existing reserve fund in this way before is because, when it was created, the city’s financial standing was in a “really dire situation.”
“I think we have a great opportunity now that our fund balance is at the minimum threshold our auditors required,” he said.
