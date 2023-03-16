Newly elected city councilor Tyler Barnes reported nearly $6,000 in contributions to his campaign, disclosed last week prior to South Burlington’s council election where he beat his two opponents by just over 200 votes.
Barnes reported $5,817 in total contributions, including a $3,100 loan he took out himself for his campaign. He received a total of $630 from small contributions totaling under $100.
He garnered donations from Frank and Michele von Turkovich to the tune of $193.73 and $200, respectively; William Cimonetti donated $193.73; John Illick donated $1,000; and John Wilking donated $500.
He spent his cash on advertising, media and a campaign website.
This year’s council election turned out to be an expensive event, with more than $20,000 in cash raised in total. Each candidate raised at least $3,000, aside from Lydia Diamond, who has not reported any contributions or spending.
The Vermont Secretary of State sets several deadlines for candidates who raise or spend at least $500 to file contributions and expenses: 30 days, 10 days, and four days before an election, and then two weeks after.
Andrew Chalnick, who beat James Leas to replace Vermont Sen. Thomas Chittenden on the council, was the only candidate to file at the 30-day deadline. He has to date reported more than $8,400 in contributions — $1,200 of which he contributed to himself and $1,000 he loaned to himself. He spent nearly $8,200.
Leas, meanwhile, reported total contributions of more than $3,700, most of which was out of his own pocket.
Barnes won over Paul Engels and Diamond to replace Matt Cota for a two-year term on the council. He sat on the council dais for the first time on Thursday during the council’s reorganization meeting.
“I’m very excited, I’m honored and I’m incredibly enthusiastic to be here,” Barnes said at the meeting.
Engels to date has reported $3,040 in campaign contributions. He contributed $125 to himself and raised $415 from anonymous donations of less than $100, while receiving several contributions from various residents and other city officials.
