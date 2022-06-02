One glaring error in an April report from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns claimed South Burlington created 1,857 more jobs in its tax increment financing district than it actually did.
Only 71 new jobs have grown out of the city’s TIF district, where the new city hall and public library now sit, but the report, which was conducted by a third party and later corrected, initially stated that 1,928 new jobs were created.
Ted Brady, executive director of Vermont League of Cities and Towns, explained the mistakes were due to a simple miscalculation on a spreadsheet by a third party, but that none of the errors changes the overall analysis of the report, nor should they take away from the findings.
“The report and analysis show that TIF, as it exists today, is inaccessible to our smallest communities,” he said, arguing that many can’t take advantage of the benefits offered from the tool because they don’t have the resources needed to shoulder all of the requirements.
One of the report’s chapters that stayed the same from first to second draft is titled, “Measuring the performance of TIF districts is complicated,” he added, and the league’s foray into analysis of economic development tools like TIFs is relatively new for them.
South Burlington city manager Jessie Baker, who also serves as president of the board of directors for the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, noted that when city staff saw the number, they knew immediately it was off.
“It was a straight human error,” Baker said. “We knew right away that it was wrong because it was just factually impossible. But it wasn’t that we had reported anything inaccurately, it wasn’t that VLCT had published anything inaccurately, it was just a miscalculation in an Excel spreadsheet.”
She and other South Burlington officials have credited the financing tool with the blossoming of city’s downtown center. TIFs allow municipalities to take out debt to build public projects, then pay off the debt using future tax revenue from development — apartments, stores, public buildings, parks — erected in a certain district.
But controversy has also followed the tool, frequently in other states where it’s been used to build things like upscale hotels, bring in national chains like Whole Foods and erect baseball stadiums that have increasingly gentrified surrounding neighborhoods.
But that wouldn’t happen in Vermont, Brady argued.
“Vermont has one of the most restrictive TIF programs in the country,” he said, adding that the projects must go toward public infrastructure and residents of municipalities with such districts must vote on projects using those funds. “We even though Vermont has this restriction, TIF still is seen as the big bad thing that builds billionaires’ baseball stadiums.”
He sees the biggest controversy of TIFs as an assumption that growth would happen with or without the financing tool, but in his view, the revitalization of areas like downtown Winooski, St. Albans or South Burlington could not have happened so quickly and seamlessly for government staff without tax increment financing. He hopes to create project based TIFs.
Baker added that even though she’s heard criticism of the tool in the Vermont Legislature, she does not hear criticism from residents.
“South Burlington voters have voted multiple times — they had to vote to establish the TIF district, they had to vote on the debt that we’ve incurred, they’re going to have to vote again on Town Meeting Day next year for the last tranche of TIF debt. Each one of those bond votes have passed with significant margins,” Baker said. “I think people, residents really appreciate how we’ve leveraged the tool to create City Center.”
Putting the pros and cons of TIFs aside, state auditor Doug Hoffer argued that the league’s report was so riddled with errors that it should not be cited or used by the legislative or executive branches.
“This is not a question of supporting or opposing TIFs. Rather, it is a question of how we make decisions about how to spend taxpayer dollars,” Hoffer wrote.
In addition to misstating the number of jobs born out of South Burlington’s TIF district, the April draft report claimed that Burlington’s waterfront TIF district sent $2.9 million to the state’s education fund from 2014 to 2020, when the actual amount was less than $30,000; and that the same district created 227 new jobs when, in fact, only 52 new jobs were created.
“Further exemplifying the unreliable nature of jobs credited to this program, the City of Burlington’s 2021 TIF report counted 150 Burlington High School teachers and staff as jobs ‘created’ by the program, when teachers just temporarily moved into the Macy’s department store,” Hoffer said.
The league later corrected these errors and others in the report, conducted by Rural Innovation Strategies out of Hartland, which partnered with University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Center for Customized Research and Services.
