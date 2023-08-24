How stringent should South Burlington be in regulating short-term rentals? Should it even regulate them at all, or allow exemptions for property owners currently using South Burlington properties as short-term rentals?
While still months away from becoming city law, South Burlington’s rental registry and short-term rental ordinance is beginning to take shape. Since the start of the year, the city has been crafting an ordinance that would serve a dual function of creating a rental registry for the city’s more than 3,000 rental units, while also adding limits to the use of short-term rentals — a market dominated by the likes of Airbnb and VRBO — within city limits.
Councilors during their Monday evening meeting debated how stringent to keep the draft ordinance that would regulate companies like Airbnb, and they heard from both property owners renting out homes as short-term rentals and neighbors who say they’ve been negatively affected by them.
The registry, if created, would be the first step in regulating the city’s growing rental housing stock. The city last discussed the proposal in May, where councilors mulled where to put the office space needed for staff. Depending on the location, that could cost the city upwards of $1.8 million.
Annual fees levied on property owners of rental housing, meanwhile, was increased to $110 per unit, except for buildings with greater than 40 units where the fee would be $90 per unit.
“The team estimates this is sufficient revenue to cover the reoccurring operating expenses of the new program, not including facility costs,” city officials said.
Currently, the city’s fire department is responsible for inspection of rental housing properties, but only does so when a tenant sends a complaint. The department has received only 55 complaints over the last two years.
The proposed ordinance would create an annual inspection mechanism to ensure the safety of rental housing in South Burlington, city councilor Tim Barritt said.
“If somebody is paying money to somebody else to stay in a room, in a bedroom, in an apartment, in a detached dwelling, I want to make sure that it’s got hardwired interconnected, photoelectric smoke detectors with CO2 combo heads where they need to be, according to fire code,” he said.
But while most seem in agreement on the benefits of ensuring safety standards in all the city’s rental housing, the debate over the regulation of short-term rentals is far from settled.
“I just think we’re going to have to tweak some around the edges until we get it right where we want it,” Barritt said.
The ordinance would mandate that short-term rentals be allowed in owner-occupied housing only — or housing where the owner resides for at least six months and one day.
Data from March showed 75 total active rentals in the city. About 60 of those were considered whole units — entire homes rented out as opposed to renting a room, according to Paul Connor, the city’s planning and zoning director. Of those, about 45 were single-family homes and about 15 were units in a larger building.
City councilor Andrew Chalnick said during the meeting that he was “concerned that the ordinance is a little too heavy handed, as written,” adding that he had spoken to people who “pay for their child care, and their food and their shelter” through short-term rentals.
“I just don’t see that the city interest right now is compelling enough to upset those settled financial expectations of those folks,” he said, suggesting they defer the portion of the ordinance prohibiting short term rental. “To me, the most important thing is not to upset people’s settled financial expectations ... It seems harsh to me.”
Daryl Campbell, who with his wife operates a short-term rental in South Burlington, said the income from their property “is a key component of how we will fund our retirement.”
“Most of us who operate short term rentals are ordinary folks,” he said. “We run a small business, we followed all the rules to get here, we made substantial property investments, we relied on those rules, and now we rely on the income to be able to live within the city and make ends meet.”
Councilor Meghan Emery, who first proposed language placing limits on short-term housing in the spring 2022, pushed back on these arguments, saying she felt the council was giving property owners ample time “to change and reinvent if they are making a living by renting out single family homes or short-term rentals.”
“They are taking that housing off the market. That is of concern,” she said. “We have heard an outcry from our businesses who cannot recruit workers because there is no place for them to move into,” she said. “I would argue that long-term rental is a way for people to make a living. They might not make as much, but they can make a healthy living by turning their short-term rentals into long-term rental.”
A few residents also spoke in favor of regulating short-term rentals.
John Stevens said he now has two Airbnb’s on both sides of his home.
“We don’t know who’s coming. They might be there two days. They might be there for a week,” he said. “People are making a lot of money buying these houses and converting them into Airbnb.”
“It starts to feel like you’re living next to a hotel,” said resident David Austin, who lives in the same neighborhood as Stevens. “The city of South Burlington zones for things like that. I hate to tell you this, but Airbnb is not residential.”
City council chair Helen Riehle said she was in favor of allowing for an exemption of the ordinance for current owners of short-term rentals until the property is sold.
“So, we would have whatever we have now, an Airbnb, or VRBO or whatever it is — that number would stay what it is, they’d be able to rent them under the circumstances they rent now,” she said. “But we wouldn’t have any more coming in, that’s what I would like to see.”
The next step is to finalize a draft ordinance, followed by a first reading and a public hearing, before the council takes a final vote.
