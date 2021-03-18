Rep. Peter Welch tuned in last-minute to the South Burlington city council meeting Monday night with a golden ticket.
The newest relief bill out of Washington, D.C., dubbed the American Rescue Plan, will bring $5.7 million to South Burlington for any COVID-19-related expenses including for water, sewer and broadband, Welch said.
The money will be delivered in two chunks, the first within 90 days and second within the year, he said. Welch emphasized the added flexibility with these relief funds in comparison to the CARES Act of 2020. The ramifications for what is considered COVID-related are “broadly defined,” he said, and the deadline to use the money is December 2024.
The South Burlington School District will also receive substantial funding — $3.197 million — in the relief bill.
“This gives a little breathing room,” Welch told councilors. “If we are all-in on recovery, all-in on vaccines, all-in on social distancing and wearing masks, we’re in a position for self-sustaining recovery.”
Councilor Meaghan Emery wondered if the city’s funding could be used “for housing for homeless.”
Rebecca Ellis, Welch’s state director who also joined the meeting, explained that the challenge will be finding the connection between COVID and solutions that provide permanent housing.
“The state did a good job with the CARES money connecting those but that will continue to be a challenge,” said Ellis. Welch also noted that the state will receive over a billion dollars and South Burlington will be able to apply for funding for capital projects.
Councilor Tom Chittenden relayed hearing from constituents that many are interested in continuing access to local government via online platforms, and he hopes to find ways to improve current AV resources, perhaps through the city’s new library.
“Zoom and telemedicine have been essential during COVID,” agreed Welch. “To me that makes sense; but we’ll have to see what the rules are.”
Welch clarified that in his initial interpretation, the money must be spent, not just committed, by the end of 2024, but he is waiting on more details for confirmation.
“It’s just ... overwhelming. It’s huge for the community,” said city manager Kevin Dorn. Especially for the city’s ongoing efforts to restructure and regionalize emergency dispatch, which is not a cheap project.
“The vulnerability of dispatch really came into play during COVID,” Dorn explained. “If just a couple people were infected in dispatch, we wouldn’t have been able to have emergency communication.”
The revamp efforts will cover five communities via one dispatch center, housed in a space above the South Burlington Police Department, according to Dorn. By cutting some extra steps currently in place, and with updated technology, Dorn said the efficiencies will dramatically reduce response times and increase use of emergency apparatus. However, the project’s total cost weighs in at around $2.2 million. And while the participating communities have already committed to a slice of funding each, Dorn was hoping for some grant money to ease the pressure of updating technology.
“I’m overwhelmed what you’ve been able to do for Vermont,” Dorn told Welch. “I can’t thank you enough. This is going to make a real difference.”
“The job you have, you don’t have the same fiscal flexibility as the fed government — you know this acutely,” Welch told councilors. “We want to make certain the community of South Burlington comes back strong, and I hope the funding in this bill will help accomplish that.”
In other city news
• City council reorganized at a March 2 meeting following Town Meeting Day. Members welcomed newly elected councilor Matt Cota and voted to appoint the re-elected Helen Riehle to chair, Meaghan Emery to vice-chair and Tim Barritt to clerk.
• In April and May, South Burlington city buildings will begin to reopen to the public. City hall and library staff will begin to return to the office on April 5.
• Last week, city assessor Todd LeBlanc hosted multiple housing reappraisal public forums for residents to ask questions and raise concerns about the process. LeBlanc explained that the tax rate is inversely proportional to the grand list, meaning as the grand list goes up, taxes drop and vice versa. He clarified that while inspections for the reappraisal took place between October 2019 and the summer of 2020, the new property values are based solely on what they will be worth as of April 1 of this year. Property-owners have 14 days to file a grievance once notices are mailed out and posted online.
