The South Burlington Recreation and Parks Department was hard hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with programs and events canceled indefinitely, staffing shortages and cutbacks in the budget — with no end date in sight.
Many, but not all activities resumed this year — summer camps and sports, SoBu Nite Out, community hikes — and the team remains “small but mighty,” according to director Holly Rees. Still, the department’s budget for the next fiscal year reflects pandemic wounds that have not yet healed.
In the proposed municipal budget for fiscal year 2023, the recreation department would be allotted $698,403 out of $28,473,096 in total spending, about 3 percent of the general fund.
In 2020, the department ended up spending just over half of their budget — only $366,881 out of their allotted $612,550.
“I put the actual (fiscal year) 2021 number just to really impress upon people in the world of recreation, the negative financial impact that COVID has had,” Rees said at a city council meeting Dec. 6. On the flip side, people have continued to recreate, with more people going outside and visiting parks, she added.
“While we don’t see the money coming in from programs, we have seen a huge increase in people interacting with our parks, which is great,” she said.
One silver lining is that sometimes the cost of programming and revenue from fees or registration breaks even. There’s the department’s driver’s ed program, for example: Each session costs the city about $11,000, while the income is around $6,000, said Rees.
The rise in the budget ask mostly comes from a new way of organizing, where capital improvement projects are now embedded in departmental budgets.
For Rees, that’s “the big piece.”
Jaycee Park’s skinned softball field, a pickleball court at Szymanski, a new utility vehicle, roof replacements — these are a few projects on the list for next fiscal year, but Rees cautioned “it is a drop in the bucket compared to what needs to be done to maintain our parks.”
The most expensive item on her list is the new pickleball court at Szymanski, a project deferred due to COVID, which would cost about $40,000. On the cheaper side, roof replacements of pavilions at Jaycee Park and Red Rocks Park, and field improvements at Veterans Memorial Park would each cost about $10,000.
Rees included a much longer deferred project list, with big ticket items like the bathhouse at Red Rocks — $500,000 — and a parks master plan — $100,000 — that have been put off for too long.
“We have a lot of deferred maintenance in our parks,” Rees said. “We will have to have a plan to incrementally chip away at those.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.