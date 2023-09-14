The city of South Burlington is working on revamping how it charges customers of its water and sewer systems, as several multi-million-dollar capital projects are expected to put considerable strain on the city water system’s finances.
To take stock of the financial efficacy of its water and sewer systems, the city contracted with Aldrich + Elliot, a water resource engineering firm, to conduct what city public works head Tom DiPietro said was the “first independent review of the city’s rates in recent memory.”
With some of the lowest water and sewer rates in the area, city officials say rates need to be adjusted to finance upcoming water infrastructure projects while ensuring users aren’t impacted by large, one-time increases to their rates — like in 2012, when residents saw a more than 20 percent hike in water rates.
“We just want to make sure we’re in a good position to pay for those and spread those costs out so there are no really large rate increases,” DiPietro said.
City residents in March voted to spend up to $33.8 million to upgrade the aging Bartlett Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant. They’ll have to vote again this coming March to approve bonds for a second water tower on Dorset Street that city officials say is needed to meet the increasing demand for water storage capacity.
The objective of the study, presented to the city council last week, is to make sure the city’s rates yield enough revenue yet still minimize the impact to customer bills, said Wayne Elliot of Aldrich + Elliot.
“The rates are going to go up regardless of whether you change the rate structure or not,” he said. “We want to make sure those things are thoughtful, and we don’t jump it up significantly in one year.”
Usage fees
Most municipal water and sewer rates have some combination of a base rate and a usage fee. South Burlington users, however — including residential, commercial and industrial customers — are only charged a usage fee, paying only for what they use, except for customers at the lower end.
Customers who use less than the 1,000 cubic feet per quarter minimum are billed a minimum rate. Elliot said that 41 percent of customers pay this minimum charge or roughly $144 a year.
“Very few communities bill strictly on usage,” Elliot said. “It’s very difficult to get any kind of revenue stability.”
According to the study, South Burlington residents, on average, pay just under $300 annually in water costs. Customers in towns like Essex Junction, Williston and Shelburne pay $300 to $400. On the higher end, residents on Hinesburg’s water system pay close to $800 a year.
On the sewer side, the average residential customer pays about $386 annually, or $97 quarterly, toward their sewer bill.
The firm estimates that the customer’s average monthly bill for water and sewer is $24.20 and $32.21, respectively. Some residents pay as little as $28 for both water and sewer.
Rate increases, meanwhile, have generally been held to less than 3 percent to cover operating expenses, which Elliot said have not been sufficient to cover capital improvement costs.
These factors, Elliot said, “really hasn’t allowed the city to keep up with inflation, and to set aside adequate funds for future upgrades. That hasn’t allowed you to put money aside for capital, and that’s one of the changes that really needs to be implemented moving forward with the rate increases and the debt retirement down the road.”
Several bill structures were proposed, but the study’s authors recommended the city institute fixed rates. Non-residential users, however, would pay a fixed rate double that of residential customers.
Rate increases would be phased in over the next five years. Fixed rates for residential customers would be set at $101 for the fiscal year 2025, and then $130 for fiscal years 2026, 2027 and 2028.
Non-residential customers would pay an annual fixed rate of about $202, and then $261 for the next three years. Usage fees, meanwhile, would remain as is — with both residential and non-residential customers paying on average $30.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.
All told, with usage fees and the new fixed rates factored in, the study predicts that the average residential customer would see an 11 percent increase in their water bill for 2025, and a 10 percent increase in 2026. Non-residential customers would see the biggest increases over the next two years — anywhere from a 13 percent to 23 percent increase, depending on the type of customer and the amount of water they use.
Both Elliot and DiPietro noted that the projected increases were conservative and noted that growth projections for new housing currently under construction was not included.
‘It sounds unfair to me’
There was some debate among city councilors over how to balance both a fixed rate and a usage rate — particularly for those residents who use less than the 1,000 cubic feet per quarter and are paying the minimum charge.
City councilor Andrew Chalnick noted that “those customers are going to be moving to paying $260 by 2028, people who basically use no water.”
“That to me feels a little harsh. Forty percent of customers, they’re basically going to be doubling what they’re paying every year by 2028,” he said. “Someone who is using hardly any water is basically paying two fixed costs. A fixed rate for the minimum amount of water that they may not even be using, and then another fixed cost. It sounds unfair to me.”
Several councilors, including councilor Meaghan Emery, suggested the city could offer rebates to customers who use under the minimum amount of water.
Family size should be factored in, others argued.
Councilor Tyler Barnes said that “what it feels like we’re doing is if you’re a second homeowner and you’re only in your home part time, we’re going to shift a disproportionate amount of the increase onto full-time residents who might have larger families, who are going to have higher usage rates.”
Chalnick noted that “you still don’t want to set up something that’s unfair, to have folks who are not using water basically pay two fixed rates. It has to be an equitable system.”
Discussion also centered on base rates for multi-family apartment buildings, and whether a building with 20 units, for example, should have its fixed rate multiplied by 20.
“They would see a large increase in their water bill, but it would be fair compared to a single-family residential unit that has its own meter,” city councilor Tim Barritt said. “We’re trying to spread the cost fairly among all the customers.”
City manager Jessie Baker told the council that officials would further analyze the rate structure’s effect on customers using below the minimum.
“I think we can do that analysis and bring that back,” she said.
Sounds like a subsidy/handout for developers. Has there been any discussion on impact fees incurred by those seeking to privately profit from public infrastructure?
