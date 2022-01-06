Justin Rabidoux — mender of potholes, keeper of streetlights, warden of wastewater — is hitting the highway for good.
South Burlington’s director of public works will officially leave the job he’s held for over 10 years next week, after which his deputy and environmental services director Tom DiPietro will step in as the interim replacement.
South Burlington city councilors declared their thanks for the stoical director, all echoing praise for his helpful nature and wealth of expertise.
“Our infrastructure is so complicated, I don’t know how he does it,” councilor Tim Barritt said at a meeting Monday, Rabidoux’s last as director. “I appreciate your hard work and perseverance on all issues. Obviously, you’re an incredibly knowledgeable person and very intelligent.”
City manager Jessie Baker added her appreciation and gratitude at getting to work with Rabidoux for the first few months of her tenure, having joined the city last year. He’s not only known as an expert in all things infrastructure, but “he’s always there, willing to pick up the phone” and offer advice, she said.
When Baker first started the job, she recalled people telling her that Rabidoux was the best in the state.
“I can verify that is absolutely true,” Baker said. “It’s been an honor and privilege to work with him.”
