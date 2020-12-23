A Vermont Superior Court judge has agreed to hold a trial in late January to determine whether municipal clerks must keep offices open to the public in need of access to government records during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nine Vermont municipalities — including the city of South Burlington — are named in a lawsuit that asserts they are among a large number of communities that have made it impossible, or at least difficult, for people to access important land records required for real estate sales.

The nine communities — and their municipal clerks — named in the lawsuit are: Bolton, Georgia, Lincoln, Milton, Northfield, Plainfield, Shrewsbury, South Burlington and Whiting.

The plaintiff, the Connecticut Attorneys Title Insurance Co. in South Burlington, maintains that lawyers need full access to the public records to complete research for real estate deals in communities throughout Vermont. The lack of access can block buyers and sellers and those trying to refinance.

Burlington lawyer Robert E. Fletcher, on behalf of the towns, told the court on Friday, Dec. 18, he wants time first to file a motion to dismiss the case.

Judge Samuel Hoar, Jr., gave Fletcher until early January and told Burlington attorney Chris Roy, on behalf of the plaintiff, that he would have one week to respond.

The lawsuit has major statewide implications because Hoar’s findings could affect how taxpayers can gain proper access to all kinds of public records stored in more than 240 town halls across Vermont during the pandemic.

Roy said that the Vermont Public Records Law mandates that documents “shall” be available. It is not discretionary, he said.

While the defendants have not filed written responses to the lawsuit with the court, officials in several communities said in newspaper interviews that they have tried to keep services available through phone calls, emails and other communications.

Roy said Friday he was ready immediately for trial. Fletcher said he needed until early January to check with each of the nine towns because they are handling the pandemic in different ways.

Roy has maintained some clerks have imposed very strict limitations on access to records — far beyond the limits imposed by Gov. Phil Scott in his executive order this summer. Scott has ordered municipal services, including access to records, be available to all Vermonters.

Hoar said he will plan the trial during the week of Jan. 25 at the superior courthouse on Burlington’s Main Street, but most likely it will be a virtual hearing. While a half-day trial was suggested, Hoar said the court might set aside a full day, likely Thursday of that week.

Hoar said he would issue a ruling as soon as possible after the trial. He noted the First Amendment implications of the case.

For many years legal actions filed under Vermont’s Public Records Law take precedence on court dockets. The cases are given the earliest practicable date and are required to be expedited in every way.

Attorney Andy Mikell, who oversees the Connecticut Attorneys Title Insurance Co. office in Vermont, has said the eight towns and one city named in the lawsuit are considered representative of the statewide problem. While other communities and their clerks could have been named in the lawsuit, Connecticut Attorneys Title Insurance Co. just wanted to provide the court an idea of the whole problem throughout the state.

Fletcher said the 240 clerks across Vermont pretty much set their work hours. He said the clerks have to consider the size of their offices and if they or others are vulnerable to COVID.

Fletcher said clerks have been emailing reports or indexes to lawyers upon request.

The hearing on Friday was initially to seek an emergency order to require the town clerks to make records more available. Fletcher asked to slow the process because the last defendant in the case was not served until Dec. 7 and he needed time to consult all nine clerks to learn what rules they had put in place.

The lawsuit maintains the defendants have taken one or more of the following restrictive practices since COVID:

• Reduced hours of operation.

• Reduced hours to conduct record searches.

• Reduced access to physical portions of the clerk’s office, including the vault where records are stored.

• Reduced access to indexing systems.

• Reduced access to physical touching of the recorded public documents.